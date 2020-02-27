How to “Hide in Secret Passages in different matches” in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 2

The second week of challenges in Fortnite Chapter Two’s second season is now live, asking players to once again make use of the new areas littered across the map.

For one challenge, you’ll need to hide in secret passages in three different matches. These secret passages can be found in the new hideout areas spread across the map.

In all of the hideouts, there are a series of portapotties or dumpsters that you can jump in that warp you to a new area.

The quickest way to finish this challenge is to just head to one of the various safe houses across the map and enter their secret entrances to focus on going into the secret passage. Then, just rinse and repeat until the challenge is done.