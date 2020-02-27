Where to “Find SHADOW Safe Houses” in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 2

As part of the second week of Fortnite Chapter Two, season two challenges, Epic Games wants players to find the five secret SHADOW Safe Houses scattered across the map all in the name of XP.

You can either visit all five of them in one game or go to each of them in separate matches—it doesn’t really matter. But finding them can be quite difficult if you don’t know where to look.

We’ve done the hard work for you, though, and found the five SHADOW Safe Houses you’ll need to go to so you can complete this quest quickly.

Here are the five locations.

Alpha

The Alpha SHADOW Safe House can be found in Pleasant Park.

Beta

This SHADOW Safe House is located east of Frenzy Farm.

Charlie

SHADOW Safe House Charlie can be found southeast of Craggy Cliffs.

Delta

This SHADOW Safe House is located on the island that’s southwest of Lazy Lake and north of Misty Meadows.

Echo

SHADOW Safe House Echo can be found north of Holly Hedges and south of Sweaty Sands.