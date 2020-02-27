How to “Open chests locked by an ID scanner” in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 2

If you’ve had a chance to enjoy the new features in Fortnite Chapter Two, season two over the past week, you might know about locked ID chests that are scattered across certain areas of the world.

These chests, which can only be unlocked through a unique ID Scanner, are bountiful and hold an abundance of cool loot that you definitely don’t want to pass on. It also helps that opening these chests is part of today’s series of challenges, so it’ll also give you a ton of XP.

There’s an easy way to open a chest at the start of the match in less than a minute, as long as no enemy player kills you before you have a chance to pull it off.

Head to The Rig in the southeast part of the map and head directly to the red phone booth that allows you to disguise yourself as one of the henchmen. Once you do that, you’ll be able to head to the tower north of the small area and go up a flight of stairs to find a locked ID chest.

As long as you’re disguised, you can unlock it. Of course, you can knock down an enemy henchman and take him to one of these ID scanners instead to use him to open the chest.

Complete this a few times during separate matches and the challenge will be finished in no time.