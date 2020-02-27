How to “Shakedown Knocked Henchmen in different matches” in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 2

Another selection of challenges is available to complete in Fortnite Chapter Two, season two. The final stage of Brutus’ Briefing has appeared for those who purchased the battle pass.

This time, Epic Games wants players to find defenseless henchmen and shake them down for their goods all in the name of challenges.

To do this, you first need to head to somewhere that has Henchmen, like the Yacht or The Shark, and grab a weapon beforehand if you can. Take one down, ideally one who’s on his own without friends to back him up, until he gets knocked down.

Approach the knocked henchmen and press the corresponding button next to the word “Takedown.” A small animation will play and you should get alerted to the location of every chest and henchmen in your vicinity.

Then, simply eliminate yourself and repeat this process in three separate matches to complete the challenge.