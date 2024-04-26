Swinging a Pickaxe in Fortnite.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
How to hit opponents with a melee weapon in Fortnite

It's a lot easier than you think.
Published: Apr 26, 2024 09:28 am

The Avatar Elements event in Fortnite has a lot of tricky quests for you to tackle, with most of them involving using Mythic Bending Scrolls. But some of the toughest ones have nothing to do with Avatar, like hitting opponents with a melee weapon.

Since you’re using non-melee weapons most of the time in Fortnite, there’s a good chance you have no clue what tool you need for this task. Once you figure out what weapons count, this is an easy feat to complete, so here’s how to hit opponents with a melee weapon in Fortnite.

How do you hit opponents with a melee weapon in Fortnite?

The player hitting an opponent with their Pickaxe in Fortnite.
Just start swinging. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To hit opponents with a melee weapon in Fortnite for the Light Chakra Avatar Elements quest, you need to swing at them using your Pickaxe. In Chapter Five, season two, the only melee weapon that’s available is your Pickaxe.

To finish the specific quest, you have to hit a total of four different opponents with your Pickaxe. You can either fight other players or characters around the map like the Avatar NPCs and the hireable NPCs. It’s best to attack NPCs rather than players since you’re a lot more likely to survive a fight against them.

What is a melee weapon in Fortnite?

A melee weapon in Fortnite is any tool you can deal direct and up close damage with. You can judge whether the weapon you’re using counts as melee based on whether or not it shoots projectiles or can deal damage from a distance away as a proper melee weapon requires you to get up close with enemies.

Outside of your primary tool, the Chain of Hades also counts as a melee weapon, but this item is vaulted for the duration of the Avatar Elements event, which means you only have one option. Past seasons and special events have also introduced other melee weapons into Fortnite like Lightsabers, Thor’s Stormbreaker, and the Infinity Blade, but these limited Mythic items were only around for a short period of time.

