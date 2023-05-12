How to help defeat Darth Vader in Fortnite Chapter 4, season 2

Fortnite is once again celebrating Star Wars, though this time it features a much larger event than anything seen before. Returning from last year, players are currently able to find Darth Vader on the island as he and his clone troopers work to defeat all of the newly trained Jedi and Sith as part of Order 66 enacted in Fortnite earlier today.

Here’s all the information you need to know about where to find and how to help defeat Darth Vader in Fortnite Chapter Four, season two.

Where to find Darth Vader during Fortnite’s Find the Force event

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Players who want to take on Darth Vader can find him in a single location, unlike his previous appearance in the game last year. Currently, he’ll spawn northwest of Brutal Bastion in a clone trooper camp just south of the green patch in the middle of the winter biome. He will be flanked by two clone troopers, so it’s a good opportunity to take them out and complete that quest as well.

As far as how to actually beat the legendary Sith Lord, players will need to follow similar tricks as last year. Be wary of his ability to pull the player in and throw his lightsaber, both of which work as great finishing blows if you’re not careful. Since the objective only specifies you “help defeat Darth Vader,” it may be worth it to go in with a full squad of friends to take him and his allies on.

Be warned that there will likely be a lot of players landing around here after the quest has launched, so you may have additional help or face other hurdles when you attempt to fight Darth Vader.

