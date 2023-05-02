All Star Wars skins in Fortnite’s Find the Force event

It’s time for another Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration event, and this one’s looking the blow the previous iterations out of the water.

Prior to the event, players were treated to leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite x Star Wars crossover, and it’s now time for them to become a reality and take their place in the game. In addition to new cosmetics, players will also be able to purchase previously introduced Star Wars skins throughout the duration of this event.

The skins and cosmetics will also be accompanied by a series of interactive challenges, some of which will require Fortnite players to try out new mechanics.

All Find the Force Star Wars event skin in Fortnite

Padme Pamila

Anakin Skywalker

Stormtrooper

Alternative Stormtroopers, like The Coruscant Wolf and Ahsokas Clone Trooper.

Darth Maul

Sith Infiltrator Glider

Coruscant’s Pride Wrap

The Fortnite map will also be improved with new Star Wars-themed mechanics like the Force, which players will be able to use like regular weapons. This allows fans to experience their favorite franchises inside Fortnite with their iconic abilities and mechanics.

While the Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration will be the center of the community’s attention, Epic Games is already lining up names for future events, like a potential event with LEGO. Not only do these collaborations allow Fortnite to introduce engaging mechanics to the game, but they also turn Fortnite into a living organism that always features something from players’ everyday lives.