All leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite x Star Wars crossover event v24.30

With May 4 approaching, Epic Games has shared its plans for a Star Wars event in Fortnite. Though the developer has had multiple collaborations with the Star Wars franchise in the past, this one looks like it’s aiming to outdo the previous event.

The Fortnite x Star Wars crossover event was announced on April 27 and it’s likely to go live with Patch v24.30. Soon after the event’s announcement, Fortnite data miners took a deep dive into the game’s files to uncover everything they could for curious fans.

All leaked skins coming to Fortnite v24.30 with the Star Wars crossover event

Anakin Skywalker

A blue lightsaber Harvesting Tool (not confirmed)

Venator-class Star Destroyers, potentially as Gliders (not confirmed)

While the announcement image only features Anakin Skywalker, HYPEX, a Fortnite data miner, claims there will be “multiple skins” in the event. It’s currently unknown who from the Star Wars universe will be tagging along with Anakin, but fans are likely to learn more about the event close to its release on May 2.

Given Fortnite’s performance in its latest collaborations, these cosmetics may make their debut with thematic quests. During the event, fans can also expect previous Star Wars skins to become available in the shop.

This article will be updated as more details and cosmetics regarding the Fortnite x Star Wars event get leaked. At the time of writing, it’s unclear when the event will conclude after its start on May 2, but players can expect at least a weak of Star Wars in Fortnite based on previous events.