All Fortnite Chapter 4, season 3 leaks: New cosmetics, map changes, and more

Fortnite has a consistent schedule at this point, with there being four seasons each year that roughly coincide with the seasons. With only about five weeks left in the season, data miners have begun to find new information in the game’s files about what might be coming.

So far we’ve got a look at some potential new features, map changes, and maybe even the first tease of the battle pass.

Here’s all the information you need to know about all of the current Chapter Four, season three leaks in Fortnite.

What are the current Chapter 4, season 3 leaks?

The leaks range from features to cosmetics and beyond, with more likely to be revealed in the next month as more updates are released into the game. None of these are confirmed and likely won’t be until Chapter Four, season three drops around June 2.

Potential battle pass leak

According to a tweet from GMatrixGames on Twitter, we may know the name of the file names for the encrypted skins that will come as part of next season. These names include:

CinderMax

CrispRover

LoudPhoenix

RippedHarvester

SilentTempo

ZirconSweep

This obviously doesn’t give us a clear look at the skins, but these file names usually are at least somewhat related to the skins that are expected to release. Some have pointed out that there may be a fire theme with the mention of words like “Cinder,” “Crisp,” and “Phoenix.”

New biome and map changes

In Chapter Three, Epic introduced the new biome alongside the Reality Tree in Chapter Four, season three. It seems that the developer may follow that trend from last year, as data miners have claimed that next season is expected to bring a jungle and potentially some kind of volcano elements. Due to this, some have assumed that a desert theme is coming to the game soon.

Everything we know about Chapter 4 – Season 3 so far 👀



– New Jungle Biome

– Potential new Volcano Elements

– Includes Palm Trees & Cactuses

– New mud on the ground which seems to slow you down



(Information by @HYPEX, @Wensoing & @Sharp_3D) pic.twitter.com/gnbdYipHuc — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) April 24, 2023

There also may be new cacti and palm trees, as well as mud that will slow the player when they run through it. It’s curious what will leak to the rapid change in the map, whether there will be an event or just a change in the map during downtime. It will be interesting to see where this new biome is placed, as the map is pretty full as is.

New surfboard vehicle

Another tweet from FNChiefAko states similar things about the biome changes but also points to a new surfboard vehicle that will hover above the ground. This looks similar to the past hoverboard vehicle in Fortnite but with a new skin and potentially unique effects.

That’s all the information you need to know about all of the current leaks for Fortnite Chapter Four, season three.