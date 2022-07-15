Fortnite is frequently giving players new objectives to complete with the weekly quests that present new challenges for the player.

Many of the quests in Chapter Three, season three have been focused around the new Reality Tree that’s been spreading its roots across the island. Now, one of the quests asks the player to break open the Reality Seed Pods in Fortnite.

Here’s all you need to know about how to break open the Reality Seed Pods in Fortnite.

How to break open Reality Seed Pods in Fortnite

Screengrab via Fortnite.gg

The best place to find Reality Seed Pods is going to be anywhere that has extensive Reality Tree roots. Any of the new landmarks that the tree has expanded to, like Shuffle Shrine or Butter Bloom, will have roots with large purple pods on them. These are the Reality Seed Pods you’ll need to break to complete the quest.

While the player can easily land at one of the newer landmarks to find the Reality Seed Pods, there are a lot more at the Reality Tree itself. While this might be a hot landing spot, you have a much higher chance of finding multiple seed pods at the source of the tree’s roots. Since you’ll need to find three Reality Seed Pods for the quest, the Reality Tree will have plenty to break open.

There are a few Reality Seed Pods that are close together on the northwest side of the tree, growing on the roots coming out of the ground. That should be enough to finish the quest as long as you’re faster than other players.

That’s all you need to know about how to break open Reality Seed Pods in Fortnite Chapter Three, season three.