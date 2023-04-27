New Fortnite x Star Wars crossover event confirmed for Patch 24.30

With May the fourth approaching, Epic Games announced that it would capitalize on the famous wordplay with an all-out Star Wars event in Fortnite with Patch 24.30.

The reveal came in the form of a tweet that featured Anakin Skywalker with his iconic lightsaber. Shortly after Fortnite’s initial tweet, leaks followed the announcement as the datamining community started having a field day inside the game’s files.

According to data miners, like HYPEX, the Fortnite x Star Wars crossover event will include “Mythic Weapons, Multiple Skins, and Force Mythics.” Since the second quarter of 2022, Fortnite upped its collaboration game by introducing iconic abilities and skills, and fans have gotten to experiment with Smashes from My Hero Academia and Kamehamehas from Dragon Ball Z in the process, meaning a robust Force experience could be on the horizon.

This partnership comes at a clutch time for both Fortnite and Star Wars as the latter is also on the brink of a new release, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

While the announcement confirms an Anakin Skywalker skin, and potentially a blue lightsaber harvesting tool, there are also Venator-class Star Destroyers, used during the Clone Wars, flying above Anakin. At the time of writing, Fortnite fans can only hope they become interactable vehicles on the map since flying around in vessels straight out of Star Wars in Fortnite could be the coolest thing since Spider-Man’s Web-Shooters.

The Fortnite x Star Wars crossover event will start on May 2, 2023.