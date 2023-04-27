What time does Star Wars Jedi: Survivor release?

The time to jump back in Cal Kestis’ shoes and rebel against the Galactic Empire once again is almost here. The highly anticipated sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order, titled Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, is hitting the shelves on April 28, but when exactly can you play?

Details around Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s release and availability were gradually revealed by EA. In time, we have learned the game’s release date, which platforms it will release on, how to pre-order it, and when to preload it.

All that’s left to know is the exact time of Jedi: Survivor’s release.

When can you play Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has a universal release time. In other words, the game will be available to play at the same time all across the globe. This release system renders the New Zealand trick for early access useless but also means a lot of folks will be either asleep, at school, or at work when Jedi: Survivor launches, which is unfortunate.

The exact Jedi: Survivor release time adjusted to time zones is:

AEST – 2 PM

JST – 1 PM

IST – 9:30 AM

AST – 7 AM

CEST – 6 AM

WAT – 5 AM

BST – 5 AM

BRT – 1 AM

EDT – 12 AM

CST – 10 PM on April 27

PDT – 9 PM on April 27

If you already possess Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, it is highly advisable to begin the preload now. Jedi: Survivor’s download size goes up to 155 GB on PC and isn’t much smaller on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X either.

No matter the platform, you’ll want that download going quite early.