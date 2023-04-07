What is the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor download size? Total file size for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S

It’s natural that new video games have more demanding requirements than older titles. The rapidly developing hardware technology allows games to stun us with beautiful visuals and that comes at the acceptable price of periodically updating our hardware setup, be it new PC parts or a next-gen console. With all that taken into consideration, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s download size still manages to stun us way before we’ve seen its hopefully gorgeous visuals.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has the task of keeping the momentum that Fallen Order created for EA’s Star Wars saga. The Battlefronts 2 debacle and the general distaste for recent Star Wars movies created a difficult environment in which EA had to revive gamers’ hype for stories from the galaxy far, far away. Thankfully, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order turned out quite well, and now Survivor is hoping to build on that.

One thing the new game has definitely built up over the last is size. The official announcement of Survivor’s PC requirements has unveiled just how massive the game is.

What’s the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor download size on PC?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor requires 155 GB of free drive space on PC. This is up 25 GB from the figure of 130 GB which was widely accepted as confirmed prior to EA’s official announcement. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s 155 GB download size also makes it three times larger than Fallen Order, which came out just four years ago. At this rate, we might need an entire 1 TB SSD to store a couple of AAA games by 2025.

What’s the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor download size on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S?

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S owners are probably cringing at those download size figures, but there’s light in the tunnel for them. Nothing official has been said about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor console requirements and specifics. EA only posted PC requirements, which revealed the outstanding download size. As far as the PS5 and Series X|S are concerned, there’s hope until EA shatters them.

The download size is not the only PC system requirement players should worry about. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is shaping out as a very demanding title that can and probably will bring your machine to its knees unless you upgraded within the last year or two. We’re wishing all PCs that try to run Survivor the best of luck.