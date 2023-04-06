Is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on Xbox Game Pass?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the follow-up to Respawn Entertainment’s action adventure hit, Jedi: Fallen Order, released in 2019. This sequel set in the Star Wars canon will launch for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 on April 28, 2023.

Jedi: Survivor picks up the story of Cal Kestis and his continued fight against the Empire five years after the events of the first game. Further along in the Star Wars timeline, Cal’s fight against the Empire will be more difficult than ever as the Emperor has only continued to envelop the galaxy under his control.

The Respawn Entertainment game is set to be one of the most played games in 2023, with fans already pre-ordering the game in mass. Given that the title is set to release for Xbox players and the Xbox Game Pass has regularly dropped new, highly anticipated games for its users, many future Xbox Jedi: Survivor players are curious whether or not to expect the title on Xbox Game Pass.

Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor be on Xbox Game Pass?

At the time of writing, it appears that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is not set to launch on the Xbox Game Pass. Xbox Game Pass subscribers notably also get access to EA Games by its connection with the EA Play Service, however Jedi: Survivor is not slated to release on this service either.

It is not entirely out of the question that Jedi: Survivor will eventually debut on the Xbox Game Pass at some point, though players may have to wait some time after the game’s initial release. Players can pre-order the game to jump into the Star Wars narrative game shortly after launch, though it should also be noted that the game has no early access opportunities either.

Those who want to get the full story before going into Jedi: Survivor can download and play through Jedi: Fallen Order, which is available on the Xbox Game Pass.