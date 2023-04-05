Is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor multiplayer?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the highly anticipated sequel to Respawn Entertainment’s 2019 action-adventure game Jedi: Fallen Order. Releasing on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5, Jedi: Survivor will be available to play on April 28, 2023.

Set five years after the events of Jedi: Fallen Order, Jedi: Survivor will pick back up the story of Cal Kestis and his efforts in the rebellion against the Empire. Moved further up the massive Star Wars timeline, Kestis’ fight against the Empire will likely be more difficult than ever, as the Emperor has only solidified his control over the galaxy.

Jedi: Survivor, much like its predecessor, has a heavy focus on the game’s narrative experience and story mode, but plenty of Star Wars games have featured immensely popular multiplayer modes as well. This is everything we currently know about Jedi: Survivor and the potential of a multiplayer game mode.

Does Star Wars Jedi: Survivor have a multiplayer mode?

No, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor does not have a co-op or a versus multiplayer mode. Much like Jedi: Fallen Order, Jedi: Survivor is a single-player experience that primarily focuses on its campaign and narrative experience. It is unlikely that Jedi: Survivor will receive any multiplayer update in the future, as the previous title never received any such update.

For Star Wars fans who want a multiplayer experience, there are plenty of options to choose from for either co-op or player-versus-player modes. Star Wars Battlefront 2 and Star Wars Squadrons both focus on the action of the Star Wars movies, boasting large, active player bases. Star Wars The Old Republic and the Lego Star Wars Saga are also great options if you want to dive into the universe alongside a friend. With multiple other Star Wars games also currently in production, there will certainly be no shortage of the franchise anytime soon.