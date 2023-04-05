When does Star Wars Jedi: Survivor take place in the Star Wars timeline?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the latest addition in Respawn Entertainment’s action-adventure games based in the science fiction universe. Though popular among its players, Jedi: Fallen Order and Survivor are just small fragments of the wide-spanning Star Wars timeline.

The original Star Wars film was first created in 1977, making the franchise over four decades old. Recent additions to the timeline, including Disney Plus shows such as Obi-Wan, The Mandalorian, and more have given even more events to place on this massive timeline.

Given there is a noted time skip between Jedi: Fallen Order and Jedi: Survivor, players may be curious as to how this new game lines up in the existing, canon universe of Star Wars.

When does Star Wars Jedi: Survivor take place?

In an interview with Inverse, Jedi: Survivor director Stig Asmussen clarified exactly where the upcoming action-adventure game takes place on the Star Wars timeline.

The previous Star Wars title by Respawn Entertainment, Jedi: Fallen Order, introduced Cal Kestis five years after Order 66 and just shortly after the Empire began its galaxy-spanning reign. Jedi: Survivor will see a massive five-year time skip that will place the game around the time of the Disney Plus Obi-Wan series.

In universe, Jedi: Survivor will take place at 9 BBY (Before Battle of Yavin).

While further along in the timeline, this still places Survivor as occurring before the original Star Wars trilogy, far before Luke Skywalker ever takes up his fight against the Empire. Considering this is far further into the Empire’s reign, Survivor may likely have a much darker tone than its first installment as the Empire only continued to strengthen its hold.

In Fallen Order, Kestis’ mission was to retrieve an artifact with information regarding other force users in hopes to rebuild the Jedi Order. With the Empire larger than ever at the time of the second game, Kestis’ crusade against the Empire will be more difficult than ever.