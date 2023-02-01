When does Star Wars Jedi: Survivor release?

The anticipation for the next great Star Wars game is high, as players are looking to dive back into a universe set a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away.

Thankfully, the wait is almost over. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to the critically-acclaimed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, is nearly here. It used to be a bit closer, of course, but a recent delay announcement has changed up when gamers will get their hands on Respawn Entertainment’s latest Star Wars game.

Here’s when you can expect to play Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor release date

Image via EA

Jedi: Survivor was originally slated to release on March 17, St. Patrick’s Day. But at the end of Jan. 2023, Respawn announced the game was being delayed by about six weeks. It will now come out on April 28, barring any further delays.

“For the last three years, the Jedi team here at Respawn has poured its collective heart and soul into Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and we are proud to say the next chapter in the tale of Cal Kestis is content complete,” Respawn said in a statement by game director Stig Asmussen. “We are now focused entirely on the final stage: bug fixes to enhance performance, stability, polish, and most importantly, the player experience.”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Now Arrives April 28th pic.twitter.com/PNtsL6kmER — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) January 31, 2023

“Jedi: Survivor is a direct response to the feedback from our community, delivering expansive destinations to explore, evolved combat and traversal, and of course, the continuation of Cal and BD’s story,” Respawn said. “Making this game has truly made us a better team, and we have pushed ourselves at every level to make this the Star Wars our fans expect from Respawn and Lucasfilm Games.”

The delay has been made for the dev team to “hit the Respawn quality bar, provide the team the time they need, and achieve the level of polish our fans deserve.”

“Thanks to EA and Respawn for giving us the time to deliver the best experience for our players, and to all of you for understanding,” Respawn said. “May the Force be with you.”

So while the wait for Jedi: Survivor may be a bit longer, it’s for a good reason. As always, it’s better to take a little bit longer to work on a game and make it as perfect as can be than to launch a game with bugs or other problems that need to be fixed.

The wait isn’t much longer, Star Wars fans, so buckle in. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will release on April 28, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and on PC.