What happened at the end of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is just around the corner, following up on Respawn Entertainment’s 2019 hit Jedi: Fallen Order. Before setting out on Cal Kestis’ new adventure and crusade against the Empire, players might want a refresher on the events of the previous game.

Fallen Order introduced the young Jedi Cal Kestis to Star Wars’ long, decades spanning timeline. Several years after the fall of the Galactic Republic and execution of Order 66, Kestis lives in hiding as the Empire begins to reach the height of its power.

Throughout his journey, Kestis meets new friends and find purpose in fighting for the rebel alliance against the Empire.

The central plot of Jedi: Fallen Order revolves around a Holocron that contains information of all living force-sensitives in the galaxy. While some characters hope to use this information to rebuild the Jedi Order, others would seek to either kill or exploit these force-sensitives. By the end of the original game, Kestis makes a decision that changes the course of Star Wars’ history.

What happens at the end of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

After saving Cal Kestis, the young Padawan is recruited into a small pocket of the rebellion alongside Cere Junda, a former Jedi herself. Cere endeavors to locate a Holocron which contains the location of all remaining force-sensitives in the galaxy in order to restore the fallen Jedi Order.

Venturing across multiple planets, Jedi temples, and countless ruins, Kestis finally finds the long-sought after Holocron. Whenever Kestis picks up the Holocron, the Jedi sees a possible future wherein he trains the future generation of Jedi.

Instead of ending the war and restoring peace under the Republic though, Kestis’ potential action only leads to further conflict.

After a climatic battle between Kestis and Trilla, the main Inquisitor pursuing the rebels, which sees a briefly cameo from Darth Vader, Kestis returns to their space ship with the Holocron. Kestis decides to destroy the Holocron in order to give the Force-sensitive children a chance to live their lives, instead of recruiting them into Jedi Order and potentially endangering their lives.