Who is Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the follow-up to Respawn Entertainment’s 2019 action adventure hit Jedi: Fallen Order. This story set in the Star Wars universe releases April 28, 2023 for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

The Star Wars Jedi franchise follows a relatively new character in the Star Wars universe named Cal Kestis. While the first game introduced players to this characters along with his struggles, Jedi: Survivor will pick Kestis’ story back up along with the various characters in his journey. Though new to the series, Kestis has quickly risen as a fan favorite.

If you are looking to get to know Jedi: Survivor’s main character, look no further. This is everything you need to know about Cal Kestis in Jedi: Survivor.

Everything to know about Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Before jumping into Cal Kestis’ role in Jedi: Survivor, it is important to understand the character’s context in the franchise’s initial installment, Jedi: Fallen Order. Cal Kestis was a Padawan to Jedi Master Jaro Tapal during the Clone Wars.

After Palpatine executed Order 66, causing all Clone Troopers to turn on their Jedi companions, Jaro Tapal sacrificed himself in order to save his Padawan, Cal.

After Order 66, Cal lived in hiding as the Empire rose to power under Emperor Palpatine’s new order. Living in exile on Bracca as a scrapper, Cal was eventually outed as a Jedi by Inquisitor Trilla Suduri. Cal was rescued by the crew of Stinger Manti, including former Jedi Cere Junda and Greez.

The team’s entire mission of this first game was to locate a Holocron that contained the location of all remaining force sensitive children in the galaxy. Both Cal and Cere’s intent was to use this Holocron to restore the Jedi Order. After recruiting Nightsister Merrin to the Mantis, assisting the Rebels on Kashyyyk, discovering the ancient Zeffo race, and facing off against Inquisitor Trilla as well as Darth Vader (briefly), Cal and his crew finally had possession of the Holocron.

In Jedi: Survivor, Cal has spent the last five years fighting against the Empire as part of the rebellion. From the story trailer, Cal is clearly worn down from the seemingly never ending conflict. Though much is currently unknown about the story of Jedi: Survivor, Cal seems to be interested in establishing a kind of stronghold or temple for either the Jedi or rebel alliance.