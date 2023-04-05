What is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor about?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the follow-up to Respawn Entertainment’s 2019 action-adventure game Jedi: Fallen Order that takes place in the Star Wars universe. Star Wars is a massive franchise with countless entries between movies, television shows, games, books, and more filling the ever-growing timeline.

Jedi: Fallen Order introduced players to a new face in Star Wars that survived the Order 66 Jedi massacre in Cal Kestis. Living under the Empire’s relatively new rule, Kestis went from an unknown scrapper to a hero of the rebellion, teaming with up with various characters throughout the course of his journey.

With a five year time skip between the two games and most plot lines from Fallen Order tied up, many potential Jedi: Survivor players have speculated what this sequel could be about. This is everything we know about Jedi: Survivor and its plot right now.

What is the story of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

At the time of writing, there is no confirmed details about any plot elements from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, though we can speculate on the game’s potential plot given details we know. The sequel’s story trailer confirmed Jedi: Survivor will take place five years after the first game, moving the story significantly up the Star Wars timeline.

In Fallen Order, the Empire’s reign was still relatively new and only several years after Order 66. Five years later, the Empire’s grip on the galaxy has tightened, making Cal Kestis’ struggle against the Empire more difficult and dangerous.

From the trailer, it appears that Kestis has continued his fight against the Empire alongside the rebel forces. It also seems that a new character urges Kestis about “a place that’s worth fighting for, no matter the cost.” This could refer to the rebel’s general struggle to fear the galaxy from the Empire’s control, or a specific planet or region.

Jedi: Survivor’s main plotline could focus on creating a rebel stronghold or safe haven. Whatever the main plot, the story trailer also featured the various returning characters from the previous installment, sure to continue their journey alongside or against Kestis.