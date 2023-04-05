Where can I play Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the sequel to Respawn Entertainment’s 2019 action adventure hit Jedi: Fallen Order. Releasing on April 28, 2023, Jedi: Survivor will build upon the previous installment, returning to Cal Kestis and his crusade against the Empire.

Set further along in the Star Wars timeline, Jedi: Survivor takes place roughly five years after the events of the first game. Now as a hero of the rebellion, Cal Kestis’ fight against the Empire will only be more difficult as the Emperor’s grip over the galaxy will have tightened. Along with the returning crew of the Stinger Mantis, players will be introduced to new characters, locations, and gameplay elements.

Jedi: Survivor is set to be one of the most popular games of 2023, though many potential players still do not know which platforms the game is available on. This is every platform where players can pick up Jedi: Survivor.

What platforms is Jedi: Survivor on?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be available to play for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S after it releases on April 28, 2023. This Respawn Entertainment action-adventure game will only be available for current generation consoles, excluding the Nintendo Switch, leaving out the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

For PC players, players can pick up a digital copy of Jedi: Survivor on Steam. PC, Xbox, and PlayStation players can all pre-order the game now, though this will not grant players early access for the time being.

Given the upgraded graphical intensity seen of Jedi: Survivor so far through the game’s multiple trailers, it does not appear that a version of the game will release for either the previous generation of consoles or Nintendo Switch. With plenty of other Star Wars games in development, fans across various different consoles can likely expect other titles to release for a broader spectrum of platforms.