Does Star Wars Jedi: Survivor have early access?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the highly anticipated follow-up to Respawn Entertainment’s 2019 hit Fallen Order. Continuing the story of the first game, Survivor stands to follow Cal Kestis further along his Jedi journey. Building off the Souls-like gameplay, Jedi: Survivor also promises to introduce new gameplay mechanics such as fast travel, meditation temples, and more.

Respawn’s latest Star Wars game will undoubtedly be among the most popular games to release in 2023. Though currently some time out from its eventual release, many potential players are wondering if there is a way to get their hands on Jedi: Survivor early.

Many games, spanning several genres and developers, have introduced early access in the past decade. Given that EA’s subscription service, EA Play, also tends to release sometimes days early, many wonder if this could be an avenue to play Jedi: Survivor early.

Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor have early access?

Currently, it does not appear that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will have early access available for any console or PC. Unlike other titles, pre-ordered versions of the Jedi: Survivor will not give players any early access codes.

EA Play, EA’s monthly subscription service, has several features that allow players to demo games before purchasing or releases games early for pre-orders. In the case of Jedi: Survivor, it does not appear that EA Play will feature any service that will allow players to get their hands on the action-adventure game early.

Respawn did not open up their previous installment, Jedi: Fallen Order, for early access either. This is likely to reduce the possibility of any spoilers hitting the internet before the game has been officially released, considering that the Star Wars video game series is a heavily narrative-focused title.

Though fans will surely be disappointed that there is no way to access Jedi: Survivor early, they do not have to wait too long. The game is set to release at the end of the month, on April 28.