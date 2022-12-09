Star Wars Jedi: Survivor shows off 2023 release date, flashy new lightsaber combat in TGA trailer

Star Wars gamers around the world have been on the edge of their gaming chairs for months now. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been announced, and the trailer has been on repeat and will be until the game comes out.

The sequel to the beloved Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is due to land on Mar. 16, 2023, and is sure to add to the incredibly deep lore behind the Star Wars franchise. Respawn Entertainment plans to bring the heat with this new edition to the franchise.

Check out the high-octane trailer from The Game Awards 2022 below.

As seen in the trailer revealed at The Game Awards 2022, players will get to use lightsabers like Darth Maul from the second trilogy. New force abilities will make you feel like the strongest Jedi to have ever existed as you throw enemies around like ragdolls.

Cal Kestis will be the protagonist of this third-person adventure once again, with plenty of lightsaber-wielding duels to pack this title to the brim with action and thrilling gameplay.

You’ll continue Cal’s journey as he finally ascended past the rank of Padawan. Now a Jedi Knight, Cal will have to tackle bigger threats, go beyond his limits, and traverse a massive galaxy filled with enemies left, right, and center.

His powers have grown, and you’ll be able to feel each and every move he makes as you fly through the galaxy.

There’ll be new fighting styles, enemies, and locations Cal will explore.

Get ready to be immersed in the Star Wars universe all over again, as this iteration looks to be adding more layers to the already deep lore of the franchise’s Imperial era.