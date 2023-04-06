The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor release date is fast approaching, but there’s still plenty of time to acquire the game ahead of its launch. Like every other AAA game, or really any game these days, there’s a pre-order campaign for Survivor.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches on April 28. Millions of fans are eagerly waiting to see how EA continues the story of Fallen Order, how the gameplay will be improved, and whether we’ll see another Battlefront 2 type sequel that leaves everyone with a sour taste of microtransactions in their mouth.

If you are one to believe there will be no such issues, then you might be interested in pre-ordering Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Well, here’s how it all works.

How to pre-order Star Wars Jedi: Survivor from ea.com

There are two ways to pre-order Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. One way is via Survivor’s central hub at ea.com. Regardless of your platform, be it PC, PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S, you can pre-order Star Wars Jedi: Survivor from ea.com.

To pre-order this way, you must first click on the brown pre-order button in the upper right corner, then select the edition you want to buy. This will prompt a platform-selection menu to appear. Clicking on your platform of choice will take you to that platform’s official store, where you can go through pretty much the same process again.

How to pre-order Star Wars Jedi: Survivor from your platform store

If all that sounds cumbersome, then you can opt for option B and just pre-order Star Wars Jedi: Survivor straight from your platform’s respective store. PS5 players can pre-order via the PlayStation store, Xbox Series X|S players can pre-order from the Xbox store, and PC players can pre-order from Steam, the Epic store, or the EA app for Windows.

Do you get bonus content by pre-ordering Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

Yes, a pre-order of any edition of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor comes with the “Obi-Wan Kenobi inspired” Jedi Survival cosmetic pack. Its contents and their colorful descriptions are:

The “Hermit” Cosmetic – Don the wardrobe inspired by Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The “Hermit” Lightsaber Set – Grip a familiar hilt reminiscent of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s lightsaber.

The “Combustion” Blaster Set – Equip a blaster worthy of someone on the run from Coruscant to the Outer Rim.

Image via EA

