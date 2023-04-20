The April 28 release date of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is closing in on us fast. Fans’ anticipation is building as they can almost feel the sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order in their hands. If you are one of those eager to play the game as soon as it drops, then preloading Jedi: Survivor is the best way to go.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s download size is confirmed to be massive across the board. With the exception of the Xbox Series S, all platforms are looking at a 140 GB download or more. In the worst case, Jedi: Survivor’s size balloons up to 155 GB on the PC. For this reason alone, preloading the game is not only a good idea, but a borderline necessity if you wish to play it on launch day, especially if you don’t have the fastest internet around.

When can you preload Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

By all accounts, you can preload Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on April 26. This is the date circulating in leaker circles, as well as PlayStation and Xbox gamer communities. It aligns with EA’s usual preload schedule of two days before launch, so there’s very little reason to doubt these claims, even if we lack official information at this point in time.

With Jedi: Survivor’s immense size, a preload option is practically guaranteed, and April 26 seems like a date that will work for developers and gamers alike.

How to preload Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Preloading Star Wars Jedi: Survivor doesn’t take any special skills. The only requirement is that you’ve purchased the game before April 26. Once the preload window opens in your region, simply navigate to Jedi: Survivor’s page in your gaming library and click on the download button. Then you wait.

Can you play Star Wars Jedi: Survivor early if you preload it?

Preloading should not be mistaken with early access. You will not be able to play Star Wars Jedi: Survivor before April 28, regardless of whether you preloaded it or not. The preload gives you the ability to play Jedi: Survivor as soon as it launches on April 28 and skip the download waiting times, nothing more.

If you want to make full use of the preload, our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pre-order guide will come in handy.