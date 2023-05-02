All new and returning Reality Augments in Fortnite’s v24.30 Find the Force update

Fortnite‘s Reality Augment system has been a great change to the battle royale, creating new opportunities for players who are able to use them to their advantage. As with every update, Epic has adjusted the existing Augment pool, with v24.30 adding four new Reality Augments and bringing back some ones from the past.

Here’s all the information you need to know about all of the new and returning Reality Aumgents in Fortnite‘s v24.30 update.

What are the new Reality Augments in the v24.30 update?

As usual, Epic Games has added a few new Augments in the hopes of further shaking up the gameplay alongside the Star Wars weapons and cosmetics. The new Reality Augments are the following:

Tracker’s Memory: Gives a Flare Gun and a Shadow Tracker Pistol

Gives a Flare Gun and a Shadow Tracker Pistol Desperate Reload: Pistols will reload faster when reloaded after an empty clip

Pistols will reload faster when reloaded after an empty clip Steady Hands: Marksman rifles have reduced recoil

Marksman rifles have reduced recoil SMG Sign Off: The last three bullets of your SMG magazine deal bonus damage

There will also be some returning Augments that players might remember from the last five months or so, however, Epic doesn’t state if they’ve been altered at all. The returning Reality Augments include:

First Assault: The first bullet in the magazine of your assault rifle does bonus damage

The first bullet in the magazine of your assault rifle does bonus damage Bush Warrior: Players will regenerate health and partial shields while hiding in large foliage

Players will regenerate health and partial shields while hiding in large foliage Forecast: This reveals every Storem Circle to the player until the game ends

This reveals every Storem Circle to the player until the game ends Mythic Munition: Receive a Mythic Tactical Pistol

As we’ve seen time and again, these Augments will certainly shape how we play the game for the foreseeable future, and players should see the first four start to appear in the rotation once they’ve been unlocked.