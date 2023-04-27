Data miners think Fortnite’s LEGO collab could be coming later this year

Fortnite has partnered with a wide variety of gaming and entertainment brands, so it only tracks that one of the next collaborations for this year is expected to be one of the premium names in entertainment. According to data miners today, the Fortnite and LEGO collab is expected to release sometime around Chapter Four, season four.

This information comes from one of the most reliable Fortnite data miners, ShiinaBR on Twitter, who states that the collaboration has been found in the files as “Dev-JunoStable.” They claim that Juno is a reference to LEGO, and they can find hints in the version on the test servers that state that the collab could be coming as soon as this Fall.

The Fortnite X LEGO collaboration continues to progress, as Epic Games is now internally testing a new version called "Dev-JunoStable" (Juno = LEGO)



The expected release date for the collab is Chapter 4 – Season 4, based on the version of the test servers.



(Info: @GMatrixGames) pic.twitter.com/81OZ5NaCuK — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) April 27, 2023

According to previous leaks, it seems like the crossover will feature the addition of LEGO bricks to the Fortnite Creative platform. In those leaks, GMatrixGames on Twitter (the same account where this originated) claimed that there was potentially going to be a “full Brick Database” for Unreal Engine. This sounds like creators will be able to use the blocks in their Creative levels, but that’s just a rumor.

We will likely need to wait until the end of the next season to hear more about any potential plans from Epic Games or LEGO. It makes sense that Epic would want to work with one of the leading brands in creativity for children, especially as it’s trying to build the possibilities and creativity inside of its new UEFN program, also known as Creative 2.0.