Alleged UEFN leaker teases in-depth LEGO collab for the program

Fortnite‘s Creative 2.0 has been teased for well over a year now, with dataminers claiming that it will be as close to having the Unreal Engine editor in Fortnite as it can be. While we’ve had a few teases from leaks and slight mentions from Tim Sweeney, who stated that it might have to slightly be pushed back. However, after a supposed leak from a data miner, it looks like a recent collab will be a big part.

In a tweet posted last night by GMatrix Games, who posted the original UEFN leak, there are files for a LEGO collab. According to the data miner, there is a full brick database, which sounds like creators may be able to play with legos inside of the Unreal Editor. They theorize that it could have something to do with a LEGO island that players can play with.

LEGO x Fortnite, as an actual collab.



Epic is working on something in UEFN that has to do with LEGO bricks, including having a full Brick Database for Unreal Engine.



This work is being done on the Juno test servers.

My *personal* theory is that this will be a LEGO island. pic.twitter.com/CKutX2HrEO — GMatrixGames (@GMatrixGames) January 14, 2023

Epic Games previously announced the collab between Fortnite and LEGO last spring, when it advertised that it was creating a new space for all ages to enjoy the LEGO franchise. The plan is to also put the tools in the hands of young creators to help them become more confident in their abilities to create on the platform.

This may give further credence to the theory that Epic could allow players to use LEGOs in the UEFN editor, which would serve as a familiar and easy-to-understand way to build in the engine. This is just speculation, however, and it may just be that LEGO gets a featured template that serves to represent the franchise.

With more UEFN news likely coming soon, we’ll understand more about the full range of the editor when it releases.