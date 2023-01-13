Fortnite Creative 2.0’s Unreal Engine editor may have been leaked

Fortnite has come a long way in the over five years since it was released, evolving into a game that lets players engage with it how they want.

The Creative section of the game allows players to create their own custom maps and has long been rumored to get an updated version. With Creative 2.0 expected sometime this year, it looks like the Unreal Engine editor for Fortnite has leaked early.

In a tweet shared by GMatrixGames, the user claims to have screenshots of an early version of the Unreal Editor, which they shared in a thread. According to his posts, it will allow players who already own existing islands to download and convert them into an Unreal Engine Fortnite island. This will likely come as a sigh of relief to the community that has spent years perfecting its hubs and layouts.

Introducing: Unreal Editor for Fortnite



A thread. pic.twitter.com/0vfCmHylkH — GMatrixGames (@GMatrixGames) January 13, 2023

They also share a screenshot from the template gallery, of which there are “many,” according to the post. This should help new players get started, with previous POIs and other land biomes from the game being featured in the screenshots. It’s clear that Epic Games wants its players to be able to get into the program quickly, providing them with early tools to help them get used to it.

According to the thread, there are multiple plugins that are currently restricted to Epic Games. In addition to the template library, there is also a whole library of meshes that players can use provided by SketchFab. These messages include greenery, cables, and more to help make the environment look more filled out.

While this doesn’t necessarily provide any news that’s groundbreaking, it may serve as the first look that players have gotten at the program. Many of Fortnite‘s Creative teams are likely foaming at the mouth at the opportunities this new program will provide.