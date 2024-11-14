All Mythic weapons in Fortnite Remix and how to get them

There are all kinds of powerful weapons you can acquire and use in Fortnite, but Mythic weapons are by far the best ones. All Mythic weapons are tricky to get though, so you might need some assistance tracking them down.

Fortnite Remix has plenty of unique items worth trying, but the Mythic weapons in this season are certainly some of the coolest ones. If you want to try them out before they’re gone, here are all of the Mythic weapons you can get in Fortnite Remix and how to find each one.

All Fortnite Remix Mythic weapons

There are quite a few powerful weapons to choose from. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fortnite Remix has six unique Mythic weapons you can acquire. All of them can only be obtained by defeating the bosses who wield them or by eliminating an enemy player who already claimed it first.

Here’s a breakdown of all the Mythic weapons you can obtain, how to get them, and where they can be found in Fortnite Remix.

Image Name How to get Location Snoop Dogg’s Drum Gun Defeat Snoop Dogg. The Doggpound Meowdas’ Peow Peow Rifle Defeat Meowdas. The Yacht Eminem’s RG Minigun Defeat Eminem. Spaghetti Grotto TNTina’s Ka-Boom Bow Defeat Dynamo TNTina. The Rig Ice Spice’s Rifle Defeat Ice Spice. Ice Isle Ice Spice’s Grappler Defeat Ice Spice. Ice Isle

All Mythic weapon locations in Fortnite Remix

There are five spots you can visit to acquire a Mythic weapon. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Each Mythic weapon is acquired from a different spot around the island, and tracking them down can be tricky, so here are the exact locations you need to visit to find each one.

Snoop Dogg’s Drum Gun is with Snoop Dogg inside the massive white and gold mansion located at The Doggpound POI.

is with Snoop Dogg inside the massive white and gold mansion located at The Doggpound POI. Meowdas’ Peow Peow Rifle is with Meowdas at The Yacht POI floating near the northeast corner of the island.

is with Meowdas at The Yacht POI floating near the northeast corner of the island. Eminem’s RG Minigun is with Eminem in the Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant located deep underground at the Spaghetti Grotto POI.

is with Eminem in the Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant located deep underground at the Spaghetti Grotto POI. TNTina’s Ka-Boom Bow is with Dynamo TNTina at The Rig POI located just off the coast near the southwest end of the island.

is with Dynamo TNTina at The Rig POI located just off the coast near the southwest end of the island. Ice Spice’s Rifle and Ice Spice’s Grappler are with Ice Spice at the Ice Isle POI near the northwest corner of the map. These are the only two Mythic items that drop from the same boss since Ice Spice’s Grappler is a utility item designed for traversal rather than a weapon for combat situations.

Regardless of which Mythic weapon you decide to hunt down, it’s crucial you prepare for a tough battle first. All of the bosses you need to beat have fairly powerful gear, so although their aim is generally pretty bad, a few unlucky strikes can swiftly lead to your demise if you’re not careful. If you’re having a tough time beating them, consider rallying some friends to play with since all bosses are a lot easier to take down with a bit of help.

After you defeat a boss to claim their Mythic weapon, they’ll also join you as an ally in battle. You’ll be the only one with that specific weapon and boss as a companion, which means your odds of making it further in the game are a lot better.

If you decide to go after Eminem’s Mythic RG Minigun, be sure to also loot the Eminem Llama before you leave the Spaghetti Grotto to acquire some extra goodies. And as you work your way around the map to find these weapons, consider also working on some key daily quests like collecting weapons at a military camp, searching containers at base camps, and collecting items at Crash Site or Crashed Cargo.

