All Fortnite skins that can wear Kicks

Kicks have arrived in Fornite, but unfortunately not all characters are compatible with the new cosmetic. Right now, there are hundreds of skins you can wear with the new Kicks.

Recommended Videos

Every Fortnite skin compatible with Kicks

Eventually, 95 percent of the existing Fortnite skins will be compatible with Kicks, but right now, only those in the list below can be equipped with them. As Epic Games adds more skins, we will keep the list updated.

New Air Jordan 1 High OG Kicks. Image via Epic Games

Compatible Outfits Chaos Explorer Fennix Rapscallion Jellie Moff Gideon Tomura Shigaraki Original Renegade Kyra Bracer Rust Lord Power Chord Surf Witch Scorpion Sub Commander El Chapulin Outfits Mikasa Ackerman B.R.U.T.E. Gunner Champions of The Pitch Outfits Glitch Wingman Tilted Trooper Munitions Expert Survival Specialist Adventure Peely Sizzle Sgt. Stash’d Hyperion Chaos Agent Zuri Sgt. Sigil Cozy Chomps Rookie Spitfire Siren The Giant Chicken Raven Team Leader Jackie Merry Marauder Major Mancake Mogul Master Desert Dominator Polarity Rex The Autumn Queen Grit Bruno Mars Alpine Ace Squad Leader Dark Wild Card Lucky Rider Malice Neon Glow Outfits Cloaked Shadow Recruit Jonesy Scuba Crystal Party Parade Outfits Kuno Piccolo Bolt Lizzik Verge Cozy Command Outfits Focus Lazarbeam Ranger Summitseeker Evie Lewis Hamilton Star-Spangled Trooper Invincible Icy Stealth Outfits John Wick Mincemeat Isabelle Boundless Outfits Haze Breacher Clutch Winter Ski Outfits Polar Peely Armadillo Hi-Hat Bullseye Karol G Dynamo TNTina Ghoul Trooper Diamond Hanz Red Nose Raider Loserfruit Leelah Sparkplug Flatfoot The Mighty Vault Sunbird Relaxed Fit Jonesy Midsummer Midas Tomatohead Galaxy Scout Blastoff Flakes Power Blizzabelle The Weeknd Raiden Phantom Meowscles Amplitude Frozen Love Ranger Hope Funk Ops Subzero Cryptic Snorkel Ops Terns Absolute Zero Lil Whip Plague Brite Raider Tender Defender Dream Eclipse Deadfire Birdie Double Agent Wildcard J Balvin Fa-La-La-La Fishstick Chaos Double Agent Iso Axo Trailblazer Tai Azuki Graveheart Joy Brite Agent Relay Inferno Skeleton Balvin Airphorian P.A.N.D.A. Team Leader Get Far Out Outfits Bachii Mezmer Ninja Flashbang Banshee Shark Fin Wastelander Dummy Birds of a Feather Outfits Tigeress Leviathan Crackshot Nitelite Raven Shadow Beach Brawler Rotten Penny Omni-Man Maven Kyran Aryk Honor Guard Nike Goddess Circuit Breaker Serenade Cobb Lace Shogun Toph Heist Rogue Gunner Syd Potassius Peel The Grefg Assault Trooper Double Agent Hush Marked Marauder Undercover Skye Tsuki Shredder Backlash B.R.U.T.E. Navigator Guaco Safari Final Reckoning Metal Mouth Whiplash Bone Boss TMNT Outfits Peabody Beef Boss Weapon X Astra Meowdas Lachlan Midas Grimey Dark Jonesy Warpaint Etheria Mystery Zone Ginger Gunner The Brat Tsuki Ravage Galaxy Razor Red-Nosed Ranger Jujutsu Kaisen Sunspot Eminem Slim Shady Galaxy Crossfade Munitions Major Rabbit Raider Ravemello Moderna Icon Firebrand Heidi Captain Levi Scarlet Defender Blue Striker Sica Hawk Clover Team Leader Beach Bomber Drakon Steel Rider Drop Dee Summer Drift Recon Scout Bunny Brawler Skully Nitehare Monks Reverie Spartan Assassin Grill Sergeant Snoop Dogg Fishsticks Guff Darkheart Rogue Agent First Strike Specialist Outcast FNCS Renegade Dummy Starflare Aura Undying Sorrow Whiteout Doublecross Supersonic Catrina Fishskull Zuko Miss Bunny Penny Nobara Kugisaki Ascendant Midas Moxie Taskforce Rio Camille Frontier Jules Dark Red Knight Castaway Jonesy April Envoy Shadow Ops Goat Red Knight Rap Boy Dark Bomber Splinter Pop Prodigy Renegade Runner Bonejamin Sash Sergeant AWR Trooper Spider-Man 2099 Ruby Shadows Sandstorm Hime Chica Syncopator Mysterious Fate Doggo Windwalker Echo Pepper Thorne PJ Pepperoni The Employee Zero 1-Ball Nick Eh 30 Yuji Itadori Deadeye Wendell Willow Bugha Katalina Cryptic Runway Racer Celeste Order Remnant Attenuator Deadpool Sunflower Harmonizer Festival Lace Plastic Patroller Comet Winter Cuddle Team Leader Gingerbread Raider FNCS Champion Seeker Andy Fangerson Sith Trooper Frozen Fishstick Cell Rust Wavebreaker Marius Gohan Grind Guild Athlesiure Assassin Skeletara Rufus Jawbreaker Megumi Fushiguro Kor Shadow Midas PJ Arctic Assassin Breacher Hana Zadie Saura Billie Eilish Burnout Tex Flamingo Izuku Midoriya Explorer Emilie Spiral Specialist Sgt. Drake Swamp Knight Fry Cosmic Infinity Miles Morales Izuku Memmi Hush Recon Champion IG-11 Overtaker Skull Ranger Brainiac Victoria Saint Codename E.L.F Midnight Ops Dark Vanguard Sofia Love Ranger Lady Gaga Boardwalk Ruby Scourge Captain Carlos Grimbles Gale Force Arachne Wildcat Raptor Melody Maverick Snowy Stealth Mariana Atlantean Fishstick Nitrojerry Terminator Omen SypherPK Yuji Anarchy Agent Instinct Dynamo Swamp Stalker Bone Ravage Lada Yuletide Ranger Skull Trooper Diecast Manic Frigid Foregoer Eleven Skull Squad Leader Scrapknight Jules Ark Scarlet Commander Frozen Raven Triggerfish Crusher Sgt. Green Clover Holiday Boxy Brite Bomber Roast Lord Chaos Director Crystal Stoneheart Cuddle Team Leader Firework Team Leader Frozen Red Knight Galaxy Scout Ruby Dummy Supreme Blaze Marsha Errant

Now that you know which skins are compatible, you can check if your Fortnite favorite skin is on our best-of list.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy