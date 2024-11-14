Forgot password
Fortnite

All Fortnite skins that can wear Kicks

Step into Fortnite in style with the brand new Kicks cosmetic. Not all skins can wear Kicks so find out here who is compatible.
Rowan Jones
Published: Nov 14, 2024 04:04 pm

Kicks have arrived in Fornite, but unfortunately not all characters are compatible with the new cosmetic. Right now, there are hundreds of skins you can wear with the new Kicks.

Every Fortnite skin compatible with Kicks

Eventually, 95 percent of the existing Fortnite skins will be compatible with Kicks, but right now, only those in the list below can be equipped with them. As Epic Games adds more skins, we will keep the list updated.

air jordan in fortnite kicks
New Air Jordan 1 High OG Kicks. Image via Epic Games
Compatible Outfits
Chaos Explorer
Fennix
Rapscallion
Jellie
Moff Gideon
Tomura Shigaraki
Original Renegade
Kyra
Bracer
Rust Lord
Power Chord
Surf Witch
Scorpion
Sub Commander
El Chapulin Outfits
Mikasa Ackerman
B.R.U.T.E. Gunner
Champions of The Pitch Outfits
Glitch
Wingman
Tilted Trooper
Munitions Expert
Survival Specialist
Adventure Peely
Sizzle Sgt.
Stash’d
Hyperion
Chaos Agent
Zuri
Sgt. Sigil
Cozy Chomps
Rookie Spitfire
Siren
The Giant Chicken
Raven Team Leader
Jackie
Merry Marauder
Major Mancake
Mogul Master
Desert Dominator
Polarity
Rex
The Autumn Queen
Grit
Bruno Mars
Alpine Ace
Squad Leader
Dark Wild Card
Lucky Rider
Malice
Neon Glow Outfits
Cloaked Shadow
Recruit Jonesy
Scuba Crystal
Party Parade Outfits
Kuno
Piccolo
Bolt
Lizzik
Verge
Cozy Command Outfits
Focus
Lazarbeam
Ranger
Summitseeker Evie
Lewis Hamilton
Star-Spangled Trooper
Invincible
Icy Stealth Outfits
John Wick
Mincemeat
Isabelle
Boundless Outfits
Haze
Breacher
Clutch
Winter Ski Outfits
Polar Peely
Armadillo
Hi-Hat
Bullseye
Karol G
Dynamo TNTina
Ghoul Trooper
Diamond Hanz
Red Nose Raider
Loserfruit
Leelah
Sparkplug
Flatfoot
The Mighty Vault
Sunbird
Relaxed Fit Jonesy
Midsummer Midas
Tomatohead
Galaxy Scout
Blastoff
Flakes Power
Blizzabelle
The Weeknd
Raiden
Phantom Meowscles
Amplitude
Frozen Love Ranger
Hope
Funk Ops
Subzero Cryptic
Snorkel Ops
Terns
Absolute Zero
Lil Whip
Plague
Brite Raider
Tender Defender
Dream
Eclipse
Deadfire
Birdie
Double Agent Wildcard
J Balvin
Fa-La-La-La Fishstick
Chaos Double Agent
Iso
Axo
Trailblazer Tai
Azuki
Graveheart
Joy
Brite Agent
Relay
Inferno Skeleton Balvin
Airphorian
P.A.N.D.A. Team Leader
Get Far Out Outfits
Bachii
Mezmer
Ninja
Flashbang
Banshee
Shark Fin
Wastelander Dummy
Birds of a Feather Outfits
Tigeress
Leviathan
Crackshot
Nitelite
Raven
Shadow Beach Brawler
Rotten Penny
Omni-Man
Maven
Kyran Aryk
Honor Guard
Nike Goddess
Circuit Breaker
Serenade
Cobb
Lace
Shogun
Toph
Heist
Rogue Gunner
Syd
Potassius Peel
The Grefg
Assault Trooper
Double Agent Hush
Marked Marauder
Undercover Skye
Tsuki
Shredder
Backlash
B.R.U.T.E. Navigator
Guaco
Safari
Final Reckoning
Metal Mouth
Whiplash
Bone Boss
TMNT Outfits
Peabody
Beef Boss
Weapon X
Astra
Meowdas
Lachlan
Midas
Grimey
Dark Jonesy
Warpaint
Etheria
Mystery Zone
Ginger Gunner
The Brat
Tsuki
Ravage
Galaxy
Razor
Red-Nosed Ranger
Jujutsu Kaisen
Sunspot
Eminem Slim Shady
Galaxy Crossfade
Munitions Major
Rabbit Raider
Ravemello
Moderna Icon
Firebrand
Heidi
Captain Levi
Scarlet Defender
Blue Striker
Sica
Hawk
Clover Team Leader
Beach Bomber
Drakon Steel Rider
Drop Dee
Summer Drift
Recon Scout
Bunny Brawler
Skully
Nitehare
Monks
Reverie
Spartan Assassin
Grill Sergeant
Snoop Dogg
Fishsticks
Guff
Darkheart
Rogue Agent
First Strike Specialist
Outcast
FNCS Renegade
Dummy
Starflare
Aura
Undying Sorrow
Whiteout
Doublecross
Supersonic
Catrina
Fishskull
Zuko
Miss Bunny Penny
Nobara Kugisaki
Ascendant Midas
Moxie
Taskforce Rio
Camille
Frontier
Jules
Dark Red Knight
Castaway Jonesy
April
Envoy
Shadow Ops
Goat
Red Knight
Rap Boy
Dark Bomber
Splinter
Pop Prodigy
Renegade Runner
Bonejamin
Sash Sergeant
AWR Trooper
Spider-Man 2099
Ruby Shadows
Sandstorm
Hime
Chica
Syncopator
Mysterious Fate
Doggo
Windwalker Echo
Pepper Thorne
PJ Pepperoni
The Employee
Zero
1-Ball
Nick Eh 30
Yuji Itadori
Deadeye
Wendell
Willow
Bugha
Katalina
Cryptic
Runway Racer
Celeste
Order Remnant
Attenuator
Deadpool
Sunflower
Harmonizer
Festival Lace
Plastic Patroller
Comet
Winter Cuddle Team Leader
Gingerbread Raider
FNCS Champion Seeker
Andy Fangerson
Sith Trooper
Frozen Fishstick
Cell
Rust
Wavebreaker
Marius
Gohan
Grind
Guild
Athlesiure Assassin
Skeletara
Rufus
Jawbreaker
Megumi Fushiguro
Kor
Shadow Midas
PJ
Arctic Assassin
Breacher
Hana
Zadie
Saura
Billie Eilish
Burnout
Tex Flamingo
Izuku Midoriya
Explorer Emilie
Spiral Specialist
Sgt. Drake
Swamp Knight
Fry
Cosmic Infinity
Miles Morales
Izuku Memmi
Hush
Recon Champion
IG-11
Overtaker
Skull Ranger
Brainiac
Victoria Saint
Codename E.L.F
Midnight Ops
Dark Vanguard
Sofia
Love Ranger
Lady Gaga
Boardwalk Ruby
Scourge
Captain Carlos
Grimbles
Gale Force
Arachne
Wildcat
Raptor
Melody Maverick
Snowy Stealth
Mariana
Atlantean Fishstick
Nitrojerry
Terminator
Omen
SypherPK
Yuji
Anarchy Agent
Instinct
Dynamo
Swamp Stalker
Bone Ravage
Lada
Yuletide Ranger
Skull Trooper
Diecast
Manic
Frigid Foregoer
Eleven
Skull Squad Leader
Scrapknight Jules
Ark
Scarlet Commander
Frozen Raven
Triggerfish
Crusher
Sgt. Green Clover
Holiday Boxy
Brite Bomber
Roast Lord
Chaos Director
Crystal
Stoneheart
Cuddle Team Leader
Firework Team Leader
Frozen Red Knight
Galaxy Scout
Ruby
Dummy Supreme
Blaze
Marsha
Errant

Now that you know which skins are compatible, you can check if your Fortnite favorite skin is on our best-of list.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
Rowan Jones
Rowan is a freelance writer from Devon, U.K., with a BA in Education Studies. She has been writing since she could hold a pencil but has been focused on game guides for mobile, console, and PC since 2020. Rowan has a complicated relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.