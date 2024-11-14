All Fortnite skins that can wear Kicks

Kicks have arrived in Fornite, but unfortunately not all characters are compatible with the new cosmetic. Right now, there are hundreds of skins you can wear with the new Kicks.
Every Fortnite skin compatible with Kicks
Eventually, 95 percent of the existing Fortnite skins will be compatible with Kicks, but right now, only those in the list below can be equipped with them. As Epic Games adds more skins, we will keep the list updated.
|Compatible Outfits
|Chaos Explorer
|Fennix
|Rapscallion
|Jellie
|Moff Gideon
|Tomura Shigaraki
|Original Renegade
|Kyra
|Bracer
|Rust Lord
|Power Chord
|Surf Witch
|Scorpion
|Sub Commander
|El Chapulin Outfits
|Mikasa Ackerman
|B.R.U.T.E. Gunner
|Champions of The Pitch Outfits
|Glitch
|Wingman
|Tilted Trooper
|Munitions Expert
|Survival Specialist
|Adventure Peely
|Sizzle Sgt.
|Stash’d
|Hyperion
|Chaos Agent
|Zuri
|Sgt. Sigil
|Cozy Chomps
|Rookie Spitfire
|Siren
|The Giant Chicken
|Raven Team Leader
|Jackie
|Merry Marauder
|Major Mancake
|Mogul Master
|Desert Dominator
|Polarity
|Rex
|The Autumn Queen
|Grit
|Bruno Mars
|Alpine Ace
|Squad Leader
|Dark Wild Card
|Lucky Rider
|Malice
|Neon Glow Outfits
|Cloaked Shadow
|Recruit Jonesy
|Scuba Crystal
|Party Parade Outfits
|Kuno
|Piccolo
|Bolt
|Lizzik
|Verge
|Cozy Command Outfits
|Focus
|Lazarbeam
|Ranger
|Summitseeker Evie
|Lewis Hamilton
|Star-Spangled Trooper
|Invincible
|Icy Stealth Outfits
|John Wick
|Mincemeat
|Isabelle
|Boundless Outfits
|Haze
|Breacher
|Clutch
|Winter Ski Outfits
|Polar Peely
|Armadillo
|Hi-Hat
|Bullseye
|Karol G
|Dynamo TNTina
|Ghoul Trooper
|Diamond Hanz
|Red Nose Raider
|Loserfruit
|Leelah
|Sparkplug
|Flatfoot
|The Mighty Vault
|Sunbird
|Relaxed Fit Jonesy
|Midsummer Midas
|Tomatohead
|Galaxy Scout
|Blastoff
|Flakes Power
|Blizzabelle
|The Weeknd
|Raiden
|Phantom Meowscles
|Amplitude
|Frozen Love Ranger
|Hope
|Funk Ops
|Subzero Cryptic
|Snorkel Ops
|Terns
|Absolute Zero
|Lil Whip
|Plague
|Brite Raider
|Tender Defender
|Dream
|Eclipse
|Deadfire
|Birdie
|Double Agent Wildcard
|J Balvin
|Fa-La-La-La Fishstick
|Chaos Double Agent
|Iso
|Axo
|Trailblazer Tai
|Azuki
|Graveheart
|Joy
|Brite Agent
|Relay
|Inferno Skeleton Balvin
|Airphorian
|P.A.N.D.A. Team Leader
|Get Far Out Outfits
|Bachii
|Mezmer
|Ninja
|Flashbang
|Banshee
|Shark Fin
|Wastelander Dummy
|Birds of a Feather Outfits
|Tigeress
|Leviathan
|Crackshot
|Nitelite
|Raven
|Shadow Beach Brawler
|Rotten Penny
|Omni-Man
|Maven
|Kyran Aryk
|Honor Guard
|Nike Goddess
|Circuit Breaker
|Serenade
|Cobb
|Lace
|Shogun
|Toph
|Heist
|Rogue Gunner
|Syd
|Potassius Peel
|The Grefg
|Assault Trooper
|Double Agent Hush
|Marked Marauder
|Undercover Skye
|Tsuki
|Shredder
|Backlash
|B.R.U.T.E. Navigator
|Guaco
|Safari
|Final Reckoning
|Metal Mouth
|Whiplash
|Bone Boss
|TMNT Outfits
|Peabody
|Beef Boss
|Weapon X
|Astra
|Meowdas
|Lachlan
|Midas
|Grimey
|Dark Jonesy
|Warpaint
|Etheria
|Mystery Zone
|Ginger Gunner
|The Brat
|Tsuki
|Ravage
|Galaxy
|Razor
|Red-Nosed Ranger
|Jujutsu Kaisen
|Sunspot
|Eminem Slim Shady
|Galaxy Crossfade
|Munitions Major
|Rabbit Raider
|Ravemello
|Moderna Icon
|Firebrand
|Heidi
|Captain Levi
|Scarlet Defender
|Blue Striker
|Sica
|Hawk
|Clover Team Leader
|Beach Bomber
|Drakon Steel Rider
|Drop Dee
|Summer Drift
|Recon Scout
|Bunny Brawler
|Skully
|Nitehare
|Monks
|Reverie
|Spartan Assassin
|Grill Sergeant
|Snoop Dogg
|Fishsticks
|Guff
|Darkheart
|Rogue Agent
|First Strike Specialist
|Outcast
|FNCS Renegade
|Dummy
|Starflare
|Aura
|Undying Sorrow
|Whiteout
|Doublecross
|Supersonic
|Catrina
|Fishskull
|Zuko
|Miss Bunny Penny
|Nobara Kugisaki
|Ascendant Midas
|Moxie
|Taskforce Rio
|Camille
|Frontier
|Jules
|Dark Red Knight
|Castaway Jonesy
|April
|Envoy
|Shadow Ops
|Goat
|Red Knight
|Rap Boy
|Dark Bomber
|Splinter
|Pop Prodigy
|Renegade Runner
|Bonejamin
|Sash Sergeant
|AWR Trooper
|Spider-Man 2099
|Ruby Shadows
|Sandstorm
|Hime
|Chica
|Syncopator
|Mysterious Fate
|Doggo
|Windwalker Echo
|Pepper Thorne
|PJ Pepperoni
|The Employee
|Zero
|1-Ball
|Nick Eh 30
|Yuji Itadori
|Deadeye
|Wendell
|Willow
|Bugha
|Katalina
|Cryptic
|Runway Racer
|Celeste
|Order Remnant
|Attenuator
|Deadpool
|Sunflower
|Harmonizer
|Festival Lace
|Plastic Patroller
|Comet
|Winter Cuddle Team Leader
|Gingerbread Raider
|FNCS Champion Seeker
|Andy Fangerson
|Sith Trooper
|Frozen Fishstick
|Cell
|Rust
|Wavebreaker
|Marius
|Gohan
|Grind
|Guild
|Athlesiure Assassin
|Skeletara
|Rufus
|Jawbreaker
|Megumi Fushiguro
|Kor
|Shadow Midas
|PJ
|Arctic Assassin
|Breacher
|Hana
|Zadie
|Saura
|Billie Eilish
|Burnout
|Tex Flamingo
|Izuku Midoriya
|Explorer Emilie
|Spiral Specialist
|Sgt. Drake
|Swamp Knight
|Fry
|Cosmic Infinity
|Miles Morales
|Izuku Memmi
|Hush
|Recon Champion
|IG-11
|Overtaker
|Skull Ranger
|Brainiac
|Victoria Saint
|Codename E.L.F
|Midnight Ops
|Dark Vanguard
|Sofia
|Love Ranger
|Lady Gaga
|Boardwalk Ruby
|Scourge
|Captain Carlos
|Grimbles
|Gale Force
|Arachne
|Wildcat
|Raptor
|Melody Maverick
|Snowy Stealth
|Mariana
|Atlantean Fishstick
|Nitrojerry
|Terminator
|Omen
|SypherPK
|Yuji
|Anarchy Agent
|Instinct
|Dynamo
|Swamp Stalker
|Bone Ravage
|Lada
|Yuletide Ranger
|Skull Trooper
|Diecast
|Manic
|Frigid Foregoer
|Eleven
|Skull Squad Leader
|Scrapknight Jules
|Ark
|Scarlet Commander
|Frozen Raven
|Triggerfish
|Crusher
|Sgt. Green Clover
|Holiday Boxy
|Brite Bomber
|Roast Lord
|Chaos Director
|Crystal
|Stoneheart
|Cuddle Team Leader
|Firework Team Leader
|Frozen Red Knight
|Galaxy Scout
|Ruby
|Dummy Supreme
|Blaze
|Marsha
|Errant
Now that you know which skins are compatible, you can check if your Fortnite favorite skin is on our best-of list.
Published: Nov 14, 2024 04:04 pm