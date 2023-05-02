Here are the patch notes for Fortnite v24.30

Fortnite is known to bring back the existing Star Wars cosmetics every year around May 4 to celebrate the monumental franchise. There have been rumblings for some time that this event would be different and it looks like there are going to be some big additions for the Find the Force event added as part of Fortnite‘s v24.30 update.

The patch notes for v24.30 show some impressive Star Wars additions to the battle royale that is sure to keep players invested for weeks.

All patch notes for the Fortnite v24.30 update

There will be a lot happening during the Find the Force event over the next three weeks, with some of the legends of the Star Wars universe landing on the island. There have been many leaks leading up to this event, with players eagerly anticipating the ability to use Force powers in Fortnite.

Find the Force with weekly quests

Image via Epic Games

Over the next three weeks, Epic will be releasing weekly quests that allow players to earn Galactic Reputation points. These points will add up to certain rewards, culminating in a free skin on the free track and up to four additional skins and variants on the premium reward track. Players who want to earn the premium rewards will need to pay an additional price, similar to the battle pass, but it comes with three additional Stormtroopers and Darth Maul.

These quests will take part in a trilogy over the next three weeks, with the following schedule:

“The Force Within” quests begin today

“Begun the Clone Wars Have” go live on May 7 at 8am CT

“Fall of the Republic” goes live May 12 at 8am CT.

“The First Galactic Empire” goes live on May 17 at 8am CT

These quests will hopefully provide enough opportunity to earn all of the rewards as part of the Find the Force quests. Even with the additional price, players will still need to grind through the quests in order to unlock all of the rewards. These rewards also aren’t exclusive and could come to the Item Shop at some point in the future.

Padme Anakin, and Storm Troopers in the Item Shop

Image via Epic Games Image via Epic Games

The prequels’ best couple, Anakin Skywalker and Padmé Amidala, will be featured in the Item Shop starting now and likely running through the end of the event on May 23. Players can also find two new Stormtroopers, with the 501st Trooper and the 212th Batallion Trooper also showing up in the Item Shop as well.

Gain Force powers from the legends

Image via Epic Games

Whether you choose the light side of the Jedi or the darkness brought forth by the Sith, Darth Maul, Obi-Wan, and Anakin will be available to train you in the way of the Force via holograms on the island. Once you find them, you’ll be transported through a rift and return with a lightsaber, having become proficient in the powerful energy.

All of the powers earned from this training will allow you to sprint faster and double jump while you have the lightsaber equipped, but whoever trains you will determine what extra power you get. Your options for guidance come from:

Obi-Wan: Learn how to push objects and players away, and receive a green lightsaber.

Learn how to push objects and players away, and receive a green lightsaber. Anakin: Learn how to pull objects and players near you, and receive a blue lightsaber.

Learn how to pull objects and players near you, and receive a blue lightsaber. Darth Maul: Lift and throw objects and players, and receive a red lightsaber.

The DC-15 Blasters will make a return inside the Republic chests. They boast a pretty decent range and better accuracy than most Stormtroopers could manage. These weapons and powers are not included in the competitive Arena modes, but Epic is looking at the possibility to add them after the end of the FNCS Major Two.

Earn a wrap from Discord

Image via Epic Games

In the latest effort to get players to join the game’s Discord, Epic is offering a unique Star Wars-themed wrap for players who are able to complete the quest on the platform. To earn it, players will need to do one of two things:

Stream Fortnite by using the Go Live and Share feature for 15 minutes when you’ll be sent a link to sign in to Epic Games, at which point the item will be added to your locker.

Complete the “Find the Force” Fortnite Discord quest by entering a specific channel in the Discord server and completing the task.

As with the other cosmetics earned through quests, it’s not exclusive to the event and the wrap could show up in the Item Shop at a later date.

New and old Reality Augments

As is typical with updates since the launch of Chapter Four, Epic Games has added a number of Reality Augments that are new and returning. These include:

Tracker’s Armory: Grants a Flare Gun and a Shadow Tracker Pistol

Grants a Flare Gun and a Shadow Tracker Pistol Desperate Reload: Your pistols will reload faster when reloaded with an empty clip

Your pistols will reload faster when reloaded with an empty clip Steady Hands: Your marksman rifles will have reduced recoil

Your marksman rifles will have reduced recoil SMG Sign Off: The last three bullets of your SMG deal bonus damage

These will show up in the normal Augment rotation once players have unlocked them throughout the course of the game.

Bug Fixes

The blog also details a number of bug fixes that will be coming in the game, including the fact that the Infinite Dab emote wasn’t looping for 15 hours in the lobby, so it has been fixed and the emote will now loop for a total of 16 hours. Other bug fixes include:

Large rocks now provide the correct amount of materials when they’re harvested

ODM Gear no longer sends the player flying if they aren’t using the item

Back blings will now appear as if they’re attached to the Highwire outfit

The Starter Island timer is now counting down correctly

There will no longer be long load times at the start of the match when DirectX 12 rendering mode is enabled

Trunks and tree branches will no longer move erratically when playing the game on mobile or PC performance mode

The loading bug was especially troublesome for PC players, so it’s good to see it getting resolved after a couple of months of the persisting issue.