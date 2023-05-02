All Force abilities in Fortnite & how to use them: Force push, pull, and throw explained

Fortnite has been big on Star Wars in recent years, allowing players to take on their favorite characters from the series like Darth Vader, Obi-Wan, Stormtroopers, and more. Now, as part of the Find the Force event in the v24.30 update, players can be trained to learn how to use the powers of the Force.

If you’re like us and have dreamed of becoming a Jedi, here’s everything you need to know about Force abilities in Fortnite, where to find them, and how to use them.

All Force abilities in Fortnite explained

Image via Epic Games Image via Epic Games Image via Epic Games and Lucasfilm

During the Find the Force event in v24.30, you will be able to find holograms of three Star Wars legends—Anakin, Darth Maul, and Obi-Wan Kenobi. If you decide to train with them, your character will disappear through a rift before coming back with a lightsaber and some new Force powers to go with it.

When you complete the Force training, you will automatically have increased speed and double jump as long as you have the lightsaber equipped. In addition to that, each character offers a unique ability and colored lightsaber to use like in previous events. The Force abilities include:

Anakin Skywalker: Players will earn the blue lightsaber and the Force Pull ability.

Players will earn the blue lightsaber and the Force Pull ability. Darth Maul: Players will earn the red lightsaber and the Force Throw ability.

Players will earn the red lightsaber and the Force Throw ability. Obi-Wan Kenobi: Players will unlock the green lightsaber and the Force Push ability.

In addition to unlocking these abilities and lightsabers, you will also find DC-15 blasters scattered around the island. Neither these, or the lightsabers and Force powers will be included in Competitive at launch but could be added after the FNCS Major 2.

For those who want to train under one of the legends as themselves, Anakin is currently in the Item Shop and players can unlock Darth Maul in Fortnite by completing the Find the Force quests.