How to unlock the Stormtrooper reskins in Fortnite’s Find the Force event

Fortnite‘s Find the Force event is the first large-scale Star Wars collaboration the game has had, bringing back returning skins while also making sure to introduce some new fun. Some of the skins added for this event include some additional styles and reskins for the classic Stormtroopers from the long history of Star Wars.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how to unlock the Stormtrooper reskins as part of the Fortnite Find the Force event.

Where to get the Stormtrooper reskins in Fortnite

Image via Epic Games

As part of the actual event, players will need to complete a series of weekly quests to build up their Galactic Reputation. When they reach certain milestones, they’ll unlock cosmetic rewards. But to get most of the new Stormtrooper styles, you’ll need to pay for the premium track of rewards during the event.

This is at an additional charge during the event, but instantly provides you with one Stormtrooper skin and allows you the chance to earn a couple more. You can also unlock Darth Maul if you manage to reach the end of the rewards. These skins won’t be exclusive to this event and may return in the Item Shop at some point, so don’t be too worried if you don’t get them this time around.

Players who don’t want to go through the event can purchase some new variations on the Stormtroopers in the Item Shop alongside Padme, Anakin, and the other returning Star Wars skins. Whichever way you choose, make sure you get the ones you want before they rotate out for now.