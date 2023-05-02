How to unlock Darth Maul in Fortnite

Fortnite‘s latest Star Wars crossover event is here, bringing Sith Lord Darth Maul to the game, horns and all.

Fortnite is known for its countless crossovers, and Patch v24.30 is no different. The Find the Force event sees Star Wars return to the island, bringing epic Force powers, Stormtrooper reskins, and more to the game.

The most exciting part of the update for us is definitely the arrival of Darth Maul. The evil Sith Lord was the antagonist of Episode 1: The Phantom Menace, and now we can play as Darth Sidious’ protege in-game.

How to get Darth Maul in Fortnite

Image via Epic Games

Fortnite has launched a separate part of the loading screen as part of the Find the Force event, with Darth Maul being one of the final rewards. To earn Galactic Reputation, players will need to complete the weekly Star Wars quests that run for three weeks until May 23. In order to unlock the bottom track of rewards, including Darth Maul, players will need to pay for the event’s pass.

This is a new take on the events for Fortnite, offering rewards that players will also have to pay for in addition to the battle pass. It will be interesting to see how players feel about this, given that they can still earn a fair amount of cosmetics by completing the first track of rewards. This is in addition to the new skins in the Item Shop, which fans of the Clone Wars series are sure to be interested in.

If you want the true Sith experience though, we can’t think of anything better than unlocking the Darth Maul skin, and using Fortnite’s new Force Powers to eliminate your enemies.

Make sure that you’re completing the weekly quests before the end date on May 23 if you want to unlock Darth Maul before he disappears and you have to purchase him from the Item Shop.