How to get The Kid LAROI skins in Fortnite

Epic Games has made it its mission to introduce real-life elements to Fortnite in recent years. From in-game concerts to collaborations with the likes of Marvel, fans have been treated to a constant stream of familiar content.

Australian rapper The Kid LAROI is next on Fortnite’s list, and there will be a live concert event on Jan. 27. The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams will introduce some of the artist’s best and new songs to the Fortnite island, alongside a new cosmetic set.

The rapper’s arrival in Fortnite will also add thematic quests, meaning there will be lots to do even if you aren’t after skins. If you are, however, there are a few ways to acquire The Kid LAROI skins, and here are all of them.

How do you get The Kid LAROI skins in Fortnite?

Play in The Kid LAROI cup. Before the event date, there will be an in-game cup where players who place high enough will be rewarded with a Kid LAROI skin. This method allows players to acquire The Kid LAROI skin for free, but only a limited number of players will be able to do so.

Wait for the skin to become available in the in-game shop on Jan. 27. As the event starts on Jan. 27, The Kid LAROI cosmetics will become available in Fortnite’s in-game shop. The skins of this caliber often go for 1,500 V-Bucks, which equals $15.



With or without The Kid LAROI skin, players can join his in-game concert on the Creative Island. More details on how to participate in the event will appear on Fortnite’s home screen as the date approaches.