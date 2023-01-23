When is rumored The Kid LAROI concert coming to Fortnite and is it really happening?

Fortnite is reportedly about to throw a big music concert for the first time since Ariana Grande‘s show in 2021.

The next artist running a show in Fortnite will be the Australian rapper The Kid LAROI, according to a report by Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson. Although The Kid LAROI isn’t as famous as Ariana Grande or Travis Scott, two artists who have already performed in Fortnite, he’s a recognized name among rap fans. The KID Laroi is most famous for his collab ‘Stay’ with Justin Bieber, which has over 670 million views on YouTube.

Concerts were one of the best experiences players could get in Fortnite before the production of these events took a hit thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Generally, Epic Games adds quests themed around the artist and puts special rules in place during the show, like prohibiting gunfire during the shows so players don’t shoot each other.

Is The Kid LAROI performing in Fortnite?

According to Insider Gaming, the Kid LAROI will do a concert in Fortnite a “couple of days” after the Dead Space x Fortnite collab. Sources say the show will be playable for a month after it’s concluded, but it also might stay in the game for three months rather than just one.

When is The Kid LAROI concert in Fortnite?

The concert was initially planned for Jan. 24 or Jan. 25, according to Insider Gaming, but sources say The Kid Laroi concert in Fortnite has been pushed back until Jan. 27 or Jan. 28.

What does The Kid LAROI listen to when he gets the Victory Royale?



Hop in a vehicle and tune in to LAROI’s Icon Radio Takeover featuring some of his favorite songs 🎶 pic.twitter.com/Ix9TP8nyDE — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 17, 2023

This is all the information we have about The Kid LAROI’s concert in Fortnite. Epic Games did acknowledge a collab between them and the Australian rapper is underway but will reveal the details at a later date.