The Kid LAROI likely getting a cosmetic set in Fortnite later this month

The Kid LAROI has been all over the airwaves and social media in the last couple of years as he sees multiple singles on the Top 100. There have been rumors since earlier this month that The Kid LAROI would be coming to Fortnite in one way or another, and he’s finally started to show up via Icon Radio. The v23.20 update has seemingly, however, brought more indications of The Kid LAROI’s presence.

The initial rumor was that The Kid LAROI would be getting a concert in Fortnite, but that has yet to be announced. Instead, players began hearing the artist on Icon Radio yesterday and it appears that new files in the game point to the character getting a full cosmetic set including an emote that plays his single “Stay” featuring Justin Bieber. One unencrypted file seems to feature the body of the skin.

The body mesh for the second skin apart of the Fortnite x Kid LAROI collaboration wasn't encrypted in the files.



Thanks @FN_Assist / @Guille_GAG for making me aware of this. pic.twitter.com/XAFNlWeuWm — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 18, 2023

The Kid LAROI emote, which is likely called Sunburst in relation to other files around his appearance, will feature a head-banging dance and the music from “Stay” that really brought The Kid LAROI into focus.

There’s still no confirmation of a concert, unfortunately. But with the event expected to start on Jan. 25 and last for weeks after, players should get plenty of opportunities to check out the music from one of Australia’s top artists. It’s also worth noting The Kid LAROI has teased a new single or album dropping soon, which could coincide with his appearance in the game.

Epic has been good about supporting musical artists, whether they be big names or lesser-known personalities from across the world. This is the game’s first concert of the year, so it makes sense it would go with a bigger name to get fans excited.