New leak claims The Kid LAROI concert is happening in Fortnite later this month

Fortnite and music have become completely intertwined with each other, mostly thanks to Epic Games’ frequent featuring of artists from around the world on a digital stage. Now it appears that one pop artist will be getting his own time to shine on one of Epic’s stages after rumors began circulating in the early morning of Jan. 6.

According to Insider Gaming, Kid LAROI will be at the center of his own performance sometime on either Jan. 24 or 25. He’s been featured on the radio and TikTok for his songs like “Without You,” and “Stay” featuring Justin Beiber. IG also states the music will be available for a month afterward. As of writing, though, this hasn’t been confirmed and concert rumors have turned out false in the past.

That being said, it’s not often that these rumors come with a specific date, or range of dates, that the musical event would be happening. The source states that they have no more information outside of that, so the rest of the article is speculation. It’s plausible that there will be some kind of cosmetic or set associated with the event, however.

Epic had a bunch of mini-concerts all throughout 2022, called the Soundwave Series. During each concert, a musical artist from somewhere around the world would perform via a virtual screen. The last major concert inside the game was the Ariana Grande Rift Tour, which happened in August of 2021, almost a year and a half ago.

Since then, players have been eager for another live-event concert that can allow players from around the world to rock out together inside the game. Fortunately, it may be that it won’t be long before players will get that chance with one of the hottest pop artists right now.