Have you always wanted to run around in Fortnite as an anthropomorphic stack of pancakes dressed in military fatigues? That’s an incredibly specific dream, but fortunately for you, that dream can now become a reality.

The Major Mancake skin is available for free right now for Fortnite players and it’s an outfit that is quite literally what it sounds like. It’s a pancake man who happens to be a major. Major of what? Don’t ask questions. You know you want this skin.

While the fighting flapjack is undeniably cool, it might not be immediately obvious how to unlock the outfit in your Fortnite game. That’s because it requires you to complete challenges in an entirely different game to receive this reward.

Clear some hard drive space and get ready to flop. Here’s how to unlock the Major Mancake skin.

How to get the free Major Mancake skin in Fortnite

The first thing you need to do is download Fall Guys. Yep, you heard that right: you unlock the Major Mancake skin by completing challenges in Fall Guys.

After you’ve downloaded Fall Guys, you’ll need to make sure that your Fall Guys account is linked to the Epic Games Store account you use for Fortnite. To do this, go to the Epic Games Store, select Account in the top right corner of the screen, and move to the Connections tab. In Connections, click on Accounts, and then hit Connect on whatever platform you use to play Fall Guys. This will make sure your Fall Guys account is linked to the Epic Games Store, and by extension, to your Fortnite account.

After you’ve completed this step, start playing some Fall Guys. To unlock the Major Mancake skin, you need to complete the Crown Clash challenges in Fall Guys, which are relatively simple: just play the games. When you’ve completed 100 rounds of Fall Guys, the Crown Clash challenges will be complete.

After completing the challenges, all that’s left is to wait for your rewards to become available. Since you’ve already connected your accounts, the Major Mancake skin should automatically unlock in your Fortnite game shortly after completing the Fall Guys challenges.