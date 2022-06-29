All Crown Clash challenges and rewards in Fall Guys, Fortnite, and Rocket League

A collaboration of epic proportions is underway in the Crown Clash event. Players will have the opportunity between now and July 11 to earn various rewards across some of their favorite Epic Games titles in Fall Guys, Fortnite, and Rocket League.

The good news for those of you who are busy with life and can’t spend the next two weeks grinding three different games is that you only have to play Fall Guys to unlock rewards for all three games. If all three of your games are connected by an Epic Games account, then you will earn rewards across all three games.

Here are all of the challenges and rewards you can earn in Fall Guys, Fortnite, and Rocket League during the Crown Clash event.

All Crown Clash challenges

All the Crown Clash challenges just require you to complete a certain number of rounds in a show in Fall Guys. In Fall Guys, games within a match are referred to as rounds in a show.

Image via Mediatonic

Here are all five challenges:

Play 10 rounds in any show

Play 20 rounds in any show

Play 40 rounds in any show

Play 70 Rounds in any show

Play 100 Rounds in any show

Each challenge will earn progress after each show, so you only need to play 100 total rounds to complete all five challenges.

All Crown Clash rewards

Here are the sets of rewards you can earn in Fall Guys, Fortnite, and Rocket League after completing the Crown Clash challenges.

Fall Guys

300 Kudos (Play 10 rounds)

(Play 10 rounds) 500 Kudos (Play 20 rounds)

(Play 20 rounds) 800 Kudos (Play 40 rounds)

(Play 40 rounds) 1,000 Kudos (Play 40 rounds)

(Play 40 rounds) 1,200 Kudos (Play 100 rounds)

Fortnite

Screengrab via Epic Games and @_FireMonkey Screengrab via Epic Games and @_FireMonkey Screengrab via Epic Games and @_FireMonkey Screengrab via Epic Games and @_FireMonkey Screengrab via Epic Games and @_FireMonkey

Stacked! Spray (Play 10 rounds)

(Play 10 rounds) Stacked With Love Emoticon (Play 20 rounds)

(Play 20 rounds) Sweet Clementine Harvesting Tool (Play 40 rounds)

(Play 40 rounds) Waffler Back Bling (Play 70 rounds)

(Play 70 rounds) Major Mancake Outfit (Play 100 rounds)

Rocket League

Screengrab via Epic Games and @_FireMonkey Screengrab via Epic Games and @_FireMonkey Screengrab via Epic Games and @_FireMonkey Screengrab via Epic Games and @_FireMonkey Screengrab via Epic Games and @_FireMonkey