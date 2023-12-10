How to get more Decals in Fortnite Rocket Racing

Have your car looking sharp as you dust the competition.

Players in Fortnite can now hit the track through Rocket Racing, a new game mode that offers players a wide variety of decals to bling out their cars with.

The new Fortnite Rocket Racing offers players 26 tracks to test their driving skills on, whether in ranked or casual play mode. Only a few cars are available to grab within the racing game mode that has a gameplay feel of Hotwheels and Rocket League mashed together. Blinging out your car with wheels and decals isn’t too hard, though, as players can unlock cosmetics by playing ranked matches and gaining XP toward the Fortnite battle pass.

Where can I get Decals in Fortnite Rocket Racing?

There are four ways for players to earn Decals on their cars in Fortnite Rocket Racing: Season Zero Kickoff bonus goals, quests, battle pass, and the shop. All free-to-play players have access to Decals offered through quests and rank. Purchasing the battle pass opens additional options as does buying a car with specific Decals to that vehicle from the shop.

Quest Decals in Rocket Racing

Season Kickoff quests | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Epic Games

Completing the initial Rocket Racing quests of racing in 10 matches will earn players a Dieselback Pack Back. Checking off quests also unlocks bonus goals in Season Zero Kickoff, offering players five different Decals.

Five quests completed: A wing Decal

10 quests completed: A lightning bolt Decal

15 quests completed: A star Decal

25 quests completed: A tech Decal

35 quests completed: A skull Decal

Battle pass Decals in Rocket Racing

Scorpion Stripes | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Epic Games Scorpion Llama-Matic | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Epic Games Scorpion Society | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Epic Games

Purchasing the Fortnite battle pass opens up the chance for players to score a Scorpion car at level 82. Advancing to level 86 unlocks customized Decals for the Scorpion, which include Stripes, a Llama-Matic Decal, and a Society Decal.

Shop Decals in Rocket Racing

Jäger 619 | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Epic Games Diesel | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Epic Games Cyclone | Screenshot via Dot Esports/Epic Games

Players can choose to unlock three additional cars through the Fortnite shop.

Diesel bundle : $4,000 V-Bucks with OO, Lucky Seven, Flames, Wings, Lightning Bolt, and Stripe Decals

: $4,000 V-Bucks with OO, Lucky Seven, Flames, Wings, Lightning Bolt, and Stripe Decals Jäger 619 bundle : 2,500 V-Bucks with Circut Pro, Euphoria, Kraken, Storm Warning, Stripes, and The Summit Decals

: 2,500 V-Bucks with Circut Pro, Euphoria, Kraken, Storm Warning, Stripes, and The Summit Decals Cyclone bundle: 2,500 V-Bucks with Bat Boy, Flames, L-Ita 99, Sliver, Stipes, and Whiteout Decals

Each Rocket Racing bundle in the Fortnite shop comes with its own unique Decals that pair with the Rocket League car.