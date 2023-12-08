How to get more Wheels in Fortnite Rocket Racing

Racing has come to Fortnite through Rocket Racing, offering players a variety of custom OEM wheels they can show off on their cars.

A new mode that features Rocket League driving mechanics on Mario Kart types of courses has dropped into Fortnite, called Rocket Racing. All players will receive their first car, an Octane from Rocket League, upon completing the tutorial. Once the tutorial is complete and there isn’t an error code 208 for ranked matchmaking, players can dive into ranked races which can earn them up to 12 different colored OEM rims on their wheels.

All rims in Fortnite Rocket Racing and how to get them

Unlike other racing games, players can’t change out their OEM wheels for additional traction or handling. Every wheel variant within Fortnite Rocket Racing is a cosmetic add-on only. Customized wheel variants are acquired by competing in ranked matchmaking races, with players having the ability to unlock a total of 12 custom rims.

Here’s how you can unlock the different wheels in Rocket Racing.

Silver rank unlocks Cobalt and Lime rims

rank unlocks Gold rank unlocks Grey and Saffron rims

rank unlocks Platinum rank unlocks Sky Blue and Forest Green rims

rank unlocks Diamond rank unlocks Pink, Burnt Sienna, and Black rims

rank unlocks Elite rank unlocks Titanium White rims

rank unlocks Champion rank unlocks Crimson rims

rank unlocks Unreal rank unlocks Purple rims

Players can also unlock other cosmetics for their cars in Fortnite Rocket Racing through the completion of quests, like the original three and the Season Zero Kickoff bonus quests. Rewards for completing these quests range from XP to decals on your car like a skull or lightning bolt.

There are no additional wheels within the Fortnite battle pass, but players can unlock the Scorpion car at level 82. And reaching level 86 unlocks decals specific to the Scorpion within Fortnite Rocket Racing.