How to get bot lobbies in Fortnite | Dot Esports

The first few matches of each new Fortnite season tend to be a lot easier than the competitive games you’ve grown used to playing in the previous season. When a new season kicks off, all Fortnite’s player levels get reset and even the most experienced players encounter bots in the first matches.

The number of bots you’ll see in your games will decrease since the game can tell you’re getting better, and you’ll start getting in lobbies with almost no bots. Though this is the dream scenario for most players looking to make it to the big leagues, you may also want to spend more time in bot lobbies to practice even further.

Unlike in most shooters, the bots in Fortnite can prove to be worthy opponents at times, since some of them can perform complex building routines.

Here's how you can still get into bot lobbies in Fortnite.

The alt account method

As you progress into the season, Fortnite can tell you’ve gained enough experience to finally start playing in lobbies filled with real players. You’ll essentially need to trick the system into believing you’re just getting started, and one of the best ways of doing that is either creating a new account or inviting a level one account to your party.

If you choose to create a fresh account to continue playing bot lobbies, your progression will be divided in two, which is less than ideal for most players. You’ll need an additional device you can play Fortnite on for cross-platform play to invite a level one player to your lobby.

Create a new account on your secondary device and invite yourself to your main account’s lobby. Once you start queueing together, the system will avoid putting you and your fresh accounts in the toughest match available, and you should get into a lobby with a decent number of bots.

The limited pool method

Without the player level in the equation, Fortnite usually adds bots to lobbies when there aren’t enough players in the matchmaking pool. Considering the size of Fortnite’s player base, this is hardly ever an issue unless you tinker with your matchmaking settings.

Switching your region to a different time zone or turning off cross-platform compatibility will allow you to get into limited pool matches.

Once you adjust these settings, head back to the game mode menu. Hover around each mode, and you may notice yellow wiring that reads “Limited Pool.” This means there aren’t many people in that mode’s matchmaking pool at the moment and it may take you a while to actually get into a match. When this is the case, you’ll start encountering bots in your matches to reduce the queue timer.

Try out Creative maps to practice

Playing against bots is usually decent practice for both new and more experienced players. While veterans can warm up by shooting down bots, it’ll help newbies adjust to Fortnite.

As you may have realized, however, the first two methods will require you to jump through a few hoops. There are countless Creative maps in Fortnite and most of them also feature bots. From sniping to building skills, you’ll be able to practice all aspects of Fortnite in Creative maps.

After loading into a Creative map, you should be greeted with the controls and an explanation of everything you can do in that server. There are also Creative maps that have a matchmaking pool of their own, meaning you’ll also be able to challenge other players who are also playing the same map as you.