Whether you’re hoping to earn lots of XP or trying to claim some exclusive rewards, creator-made islands are an important gameplay feature to know about. A quest you’ll see surface often throughout various events is to earn XP in creator-made islands.

If you usually just stick to the basic game modes, there’s a decent chance you’re not familiar with this feature. It’s a really helpful way to quickly progress, so here’s how to earn XP in creator-made islands in Fortnite.

Earn XP in creator-made islands in Fortnite, explained

Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To earn XP in creator-made islands, you essentially just need to select a map that’s not made by Epic Games from the discovery tab and start playing to earn XP. You can distinguish regular islands from creator-made islands by looking for the Epic Games logo in the top left corner.

If you’re trying to earn XP in creator-made islands, you need to avoid Epic Games maps entirely. None of these count as creator-made since they’re all made by Fortnite’s game developers. Instead, look for any maps that don’t have this logo.

Every creator-made island looks different, which means the exact task you need to complete for XP varies depending on the mode you choose. Some maps are hide-and-seek challenges, which means you earn XP for finding players or remaining hidden. Others present parkour challenges you can navigate through to claim XP as you progress through the course. There’s something for everyone, so you can freely try out as many or as few of these islands as you want to earn XP.

What are creator-made islands in Fortnite?

Creator-made islands are all creative modes not made by Epic. If you’re unsure which maps to play, you may want to review the best creative maps for XP in Fortnite since there are many different ones you can choose from.

For this task, all of the islands made by Epic you want to avoid since they aren’t creator-made are as follows:

Zero Build — Battle Royale

Battle Royale

Reload — Zero Build

Reload

Ranked Zero Build

Ranked Battle Royale

LEGO Fortnite

Rocket Racing

Festival Main Stage

Festival Battle Stage

Team Rumble

Party Royale

Creative

Save the World

Playing on creator-made islands is an easy way to earn tons of XP for special events like the Pirates of the Caribbean Cursed Sails crossover for Jack’s Ship Glider and the Summer Road Trip quests for the Cybertruck.

