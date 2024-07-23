Image Credit: Bethesda
All Fortnite Summer Road Trip Cybertruck quests and rewards

I know what you did this summer.
Josh Challies
|

Published: Jul 23, 2024

A fresh update has rolled out in Fortnite, and there are new rewards to earn by completing Summer Road Trip quests—so we’ve got everything you need to know.

There are nine rewards available in Fortnite‘s Summer Road Trip mini-event, which runs until Aug. 6. Completing designated quests is the only way to earn them, but it works a little differently from other quest rewards.

We’ve explained everything below and provided a list of each reward.

All Fortnite Summer Road Trip quests, listed

There are only two Summer Road Trip quest variations in Fortnite, which rotate daily until the event ends on Aug. 6. Each day brings one of the two options as a quest for you to complete, but be warned that one requires playing in a party.

The two quest variations in the Summer Road Trip are:

  • Earn XP in Creator Made Islands.
  • Earn XP with your party in Battle Royale, Fortnite Festival, Rocket Racing, or LEGO Fortnite.

To earn all the available rewards, you must complete nine of the 13 days of quests during the event.

All Fortnite Summer Road Trip rewards

New sprays available as rewards in Summer Road trip.
No spray no lay. Image via Epic Games

We’ve listed all of the available rewards in the Fortnite Summer Road Trip in the table below, alongside how many quests you need to complete to unlock them.

Quests CompletedReward
OneHoliday: Green Day – Jam Track
TwoBattle Bus – Spray
ThreeUnderworld Camo – Wrap
FourNot Responsible for Broken Shields – Spray
FivePeely On Board – Spray
SixSun Sign – Back Bling
SevenAlways Thank the Bus Driver – Spray
EightHonk for Nitro – Spray
NineTesla Cybertruck & Beast Mode Cybertruck boost
Author
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.
