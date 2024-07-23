All Fortnite Summer Road Trip Cybertruck quests and rewards

A fresh update has rolled out in Fortnite, and there are new rewards to earn by completing Summer Road Trip quests—so we’ve got everything you need to know.

There are nine rewards available in Fortnite‘s Summer Road Trip mini-event, which runs until Aug. 6. Completing designated quests is the only way to earn them, but it works a little differently from other quest rewards.

We’ve explained everything below and provided a list of each reward.

All Fortnite Summer Road Trip quests, listed

There are only two Summer Road Trip quest variations in Fortnite, which rotate daily until the event ends on Aug. 6. Each day brings one of the two options as a quest for you to complete, but be warned that one requires playing in a party.

The two quest variations in the Summer Road Trip are:

Earn XP in Creator Made Islands.

Earn XP with your party in Battle Royale, Fortnite Festival, Rocket Racing, or LEGO Fortnite.

To earn all the available rewards, you must complete nine of the 13 days of quests during the event.

All Fortnite Summer Road Trip rewards

No spray no lay. Image via Epic Games

We’ve listed all of the available rewards in the Fortnite Summer Road Trip in the table below, alongside how many quests you need to complete to unlock them.

Quests Completed Reward One Holiday: Green Day – Jam Track Two Battle Bus – Spray Three Underworld Camo – Wrap Four Not Responsible for Broken Shields – Spray Five Peely On Board – Spray Six Sun Sign – Back Bling Seven Always Thank the Bus Driver – Spray Eight Honk for Nitro – Spray Nine Tesla Cybertruck & Beast Mode Cybertruck boost

