Fire up the ovens, Muffin Man. We’ve got a big order to fill.

Eating berries and raw meat is nice, but if you’d like to eat better food in LEGO Fortnite, you’re going to need an Oven. Fortunately, an oven is pretty easy to make, and in this guide, I’ll tell you everything you need to know about how to do that.

Making an Oven is pretty helpful because it will fill your hunger bar and also restore your hearts and give you boosts for a limited time. It may seem like a pain initially, but food buffs can go a long way. And cooked food can be helpful when you’re in a tight spot while fighting enemies.

How to get an Oven in LEGO Fortnite

Like many recipes in the game, the Oven recipe will be unlocked after you’ve picked up specific resources from the world. To unlock the Oven, you need to have picked up Brightcore, Copper, and Obsidian.

Obsidian – You can get this by mining in the underground.

Brightcore – You can get this inside caves, too. Just mine the golden rocks that appear on walls.

Copper Bar – This can be obtained by mining large copper rocks in the desert biome.

Once you obtain all of these resources, a pop-up will let you know you’ve learned how to build an Oven.

Crafting an Oven in LEGO Fortnite, explained

This oven will look great on a cliff here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To craft an Oven, you’ll need the following:

Eight Brightcore

15 Copper Bars

35 Obsidian Slabs

Once you have all of these ingredients, simply place the Oven somewhere in the world and enjoy its benefits. Ideally, you’ll want to place your new Oven close to your food supply. I made a little storage space next to my village’s sleeping area, where I started hoarding food, and placed the Oven right next to it.

What food can you make with an Oven in LEGO Fortnite?

Here’s everything you can cook with an oven. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At time of writing, you can only make five recipes using an Oven. These include:

Bread – two Flour and two Eggs

– two Flour and two Eggs Meat Pie – one Flour, one Meat, and one Egg

– one Flour, one Meat, and one Egg Pumpkin Pie – one Flour and one Pumpkin

– one Flour and one Pumpkin Fruit Pie – one Flour, one Raspberry, three Snowberries, and three Slap Berries

– one Flour, one Raspberry, three Snowberries, and three Slap Berries Pizza – two Flour, one Meat, three Spicy Peppers, and one Cheese

Even if you aren’t too interested in cooking food, try these recipes. You’ll be surprised how much better it is to eat a single bread than to munch on six berries, especially because of the buffs associated.