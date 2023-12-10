How to get Snowberry Seeds in LEGO Fortnite

One of the first things LEGO Fortnite introduces is a weather system that forces players to adapt to harsh environments. If you want to explore warm environments, you’ll need to get a hold of the best heat-resistant food, snowberries, and you can grow your own supply with their seeds.

Why are Snowberry Seeds used for in LEGO Fortnite

Snowberries are vital if you want to survive in warm biomes. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Snowberries are one of the most essential items in LEGO Fortnite. At a certain point in the game, you’ll need to obtain this super fruit to explore the Dry Valley Mesas and obtain the ingredients needed to survive the heart of the Forestlands.

A single Snowberry increases heat resistance for two minutes, so you’re probably going to want to stack up on berries if you want to survive in high temperatures. Multiple snowberries can also be used to create snowberry shake, the best heat resistance meal in the game, Snowberry Shake, a recipe that requires a juicer, two Snowberries and one Milk. Planting Snowberry Seeds is the best way to ensure that you’ll always have plenty on hand for either of these objectives.

A snowberry shake can increase heat resistance for ten minutes. Image via Dot Esports.

How to make Seeds in LEGO Fortnite

To get seeds of any kind in LEGO Fortnite, you’re going to need to build a Grain Mill. These structures require twenty knotroot rods, twenty granite slabs and three shells. You’ll need to build a lumber mill and stone breaker to craft knotroot rods and granite slabs. The base resources you’ll need for the structures are Shells, which come from defeating Rollers; Knotroots, which are found in caves, and granite, a plentiful resource found on the ground and in stones.

You’ll need to build a Grain Mill if you want to get snowberry seeds. Image via Dot Esports.

How to find and obtain Snowberry Seeds in LEGO Fortnite

Once you’ve built the grain mill, you’ll need to find some snowberries. LEGO Fortnite uses randomly generated island layouts to increase the immersion of its survival gameplay, so the exact location of Snowberry Bushes will be different for every player, but, generally speaking, they’re found on the outskirts of the Frostlands. Once you’ve found a Snowberry, you can get two Snowberry Seeds by feeding them into the Grain Mill. Alternatively, you can find Snowberry Seeds in chests if you’re lucky.

What to do with Snowberry Seeds in LEGO Fortnite

Now that you’ve obtained your Seeds, we recommend building a Seed Garden so you can grow snowberries without having to venture away from the comfort of your village. Seed Gardens require two Soil and one Fertilizer to create, but if you want multiple Seeds to grow at the same time, you’ll need to stock up on these resources. Fertilizer can be found on the ground, and Soil is obtained by digging the earth using a Shovel.

Seed Gardens are used to grow a number of useful foods. Screenshot via Perfect Score YouTube.

Snowberries take around one in-game day to fully grow, so it’s worth doing other activities in the meantime until you can reap your hard-earned reward.