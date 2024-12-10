How to find the Tempest Gateway in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey

The Tempest Gateway in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey is a mystical portal that will take you to fight the mode’s final boss, but it’s much harder than you might think.

While the Tempest Gateway, the portal to fight the Storm King, always spawns within the starting area, finding and activating it is incredibly tricky as you need to proceed through a large portion of the game before making the most of it.

How to find and open the Tempest Gateway in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey

Look out for this symbol. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Tempest Gateway won’t appear when loading into LEGO Fortnite Odyssey. Instead, you must first go through a series of missions to reveal its location. You can still come across the Tempest Gateway without completing the missions, but you must rely on luck.

The Tempest Gateway is located in one of the various new Storm biomes, but unlike the usual ones with a cave in the center, you are looking for one with a tall mountain you need to climb to find the Gateway on the top.

Look out for a large mountain in a purple storm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Tempest Gateway at the Storm King’s lair reveals itself as you complete the new Storm Chaser Base Camp questline. As you level up your base, eventually, you’ll be tasked with finding the Gateway, and the symbol reveals itself on the map.

Like with other Storm areas, you can only stay in the area for a limited time before you are kicked out. If you want to climb the mountain to reach the top quickly enough, make sure to have Equipment that increases the Storm timer on your person or have made mood ahead of time that gives you extra time in Storm areas.

Should you have done everything and have the resources you need, you should have plenty of time to reach the summit and complete any quests. Be warned, though, that reaching the Tempest Gateway isn’t enough to go and fight the Storm King. You must still complete the missions and Defeat Raven to unlock the portal.

