How to find the Storm King in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey

The Storm King is the final boss of LEGO Fortnite Odyssey, and as a final boss, not only is he a difficult fight that requires at least 6-8 people to beat, all with maxed weapons and armor, but he’s also difficult to find.

Recommended Videos

There is a lot of information to get through to find the Storm King, let alone fight him, so let’s just right into it.

Where to find the Storm King in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey

A quick summary

The final battle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First, we will summarize the steps you need to do to find the Storm King and then break it down into specifics. So bear with us; there is much information to go through.

Get through the Missions “Storm Chase Base Camp” until you reach the end, where it instructs to to Find and Defeat Raven, and Power up the Tempest Gateway. On the map, a symbol of the Storm King should appear with where he is located. Don’t go there yet. Go and find Raven instead and defeat them to unlock the gateway first With 10 Eyes of the Storm in your inventory, head to the Tempest Gateway and climb the mountain Use the Eyes of the Storm to unlock a portal that’ll take you to the Storm King. The portal is only open for an hour, and will need additional eyes to open if you want to refight him.

Now a lot of the above might not make a lot of sense. So bear with us as we go through each one in more detail.

The full walkthrough

The quest begins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your quest to find the Storm King begins up until a point where it instructs you to find the Storm King. You’ll have no luck finding him if you go to any regular Storm location. That’s because the Storm King exists in his own plain, with the other Storm areas around the map only having caverns to explore.

Storm King Location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Looking at the map, you should see a Storm King symbol appear the more you get through the quests. This is the main Storm King lair and you can’t fight Storm King anywhere but here. If you decide to go to find Storm King early, though, you’ll come across a locked portal at the top of the mountain that won’t let you enter the fight until you get far enough in the initial storyline.

Tip: Place Bus Stops near the Storm King, the Storm Chaser Base Camp, and other areas of interest to make the travel between areas easier than walking or driving the whole distance.

You’ll know when you have gotten far enough in the main story when the game instructs you to do two things. Find and then DEfeat the NPC known as Raven, and Power up the Tempest Gateway.

Raven’s location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head to Raven first, as beating Raven is essential to opening the portal. You can’t face the Storm King until you first defeat Raven.

Raven is a powerful foe, so go with multiple players and prepare for a hard boss fight in a mini-dungeon. Once you beat him, you’ll get some small rewards and can finally make your way to the Storm King’s area.

Before you head to the Storm King you need to have 10 Eye of the Storm items on your person to activate the portal at the top of the mountain. So long as you have that and have completed all the other objectives, you should be ready to head out. At least, that’s what it feels like.

By no means should you go against the Storm King by yourself. It’s a multi-phase fight with hoards of enemies that’ll take a skilled group at least 20 minutes to complete. Stock up on food, go with at least five players, and prepare for the ultimate showdown.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy